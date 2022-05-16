Gunmen Kill Policeman, Four Others Returning From Cop’s Burial In Bayelsa

Vanguard reports that the incident occurred along Idema-Otuabagi Road in the Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 16, 2022

Some unknown gunmen on Saturday killed one policeman and four others in Bayelsa.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Three others including a police inspector were almost killed as they were said to have sustained bullet injuries.

They are said to be receiving treatment.

The incident occurred at about 7.45 am.

Sources said the deceased policeman, identified as Asuo Osuani and the four civilians along with some others, were returning from a burial at Imago Kugbo, Rivers State, a boundary town with Bayelsa when they came under attack.

The spokesman for the Bayelsa Police Command, SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the development, said the police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators of the heinous act.

He said: “On 14 May, 2022, at about 0745 hours, suspected gunmen ambushed policemen serving at Rivers Command, at Idema- Otuabagi Road, Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, while returning from the burial of a colleague, the late ASP Gilbert Sampson, at Imago Kugbo, Rivers State.

 

“The suspected gunmen opened fire at the vehicle conveying the police officers and other civilians.

“In the process PC Asuo Osuani ‘m’ and Special Constabulary Odeoye Sampson ‘m’, Mr Terry Lucky ‘m’, Jennifer Adejo ‘f’ and Asueroh Tobins ‘f’ were fatally shot and later died.

 

“While Inspector Urere Edwin, Rejoice Sampson ‘f’ and Reward Sampson ‘f’ sustained bullets injuries and are responding to treatment.

 

“The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, Mr. Ben Nebolisa Okolo, has ordered a manhunt for the gunmen who perpetrated the dastardly act. An investigation is ongoing.”

 

 

 

