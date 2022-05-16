#JusticeForDeborah: Those Fighting Me Should Go To Sokoto To Fight People Who Killed Our Daughter – Father Mbaka

Mbaka made this known when he reacted to the death of Deborah Samuel

by Saharareporters, New York May 16, 2022

Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, the Founder, Adoration Ministry, Enugu State, has instructed Christians nationwide to rise and defend their belief.

Mbaka made this known when he reacted to the death of Deborah Samuel who was killed on Thursday in Sokoto State by Muslim extremists over alleged blasphemy.

Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka

He said, "They have killed this child. They accused her of insulting Mohammed and killed her.

“This is what I have been saying. Christians are facing lots of battles. Christians should not begin to fight among themselves. Inter-religious and intra religious war should stop. Inter and Intra denominational war should stop.

“I am pleading with those who are fighting against Fr Mbaka and the Adoration Ministry to go to Sokoto State and fight those who killed one of our daughters.

"Should that girl be killed? Every Christian should rise and defend our faith. The hour has come. It’s a challenge of faith. How many of them that insulted Jesus have been killed?

“Is it still one country? If Nigeria is going to be one country; let it be, but if this is what we are going to be experiencing; let everybody go home. I said it last Sunday and I am repeating it again," Father Mbaka added.

Deborah was laid to rest on Saturday in her hometown, Tunga Magajiya, in the Rijau local government area of Niger State.

Saharareporters, New York

