Monday Sit-At-Home: Police Stations Locked As Officers Join Traders, Civil Servants To Comply With Directive In Enugu

In what appears to be the worst case in the Monday sit-at-home exercise in Enugu, Southeastern Nigeria, for the first time, police stations in the state observed full compliance with the inglorious sit-at-home order.

The Monday sit-at-home, which began in the third quarter of 2021, was championed by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to press for the unconstitutional release of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently in the detention facility of the Nigerian secret police, the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

However, shortly after the directive was given by IPOB, it made a U-turn and announced its cancellation.

Even though IPOB has since cancelled the Monday sit-at-home, some gunmen have continued to attack defaulters in their violent enforcement of the order.

IPOB has denied any links to the gunmen.

On Monday, May 16, 2022, not even the police stations left anything to chance as most of them, including the Trans Ekulu police station, Ogui, New Heaven, Abakpa Area Command among others were closed in compliance with the sit-at-home order.

Only a handful of police personnel was seen at the stations while the gates were locked.

However, apart from the police stations, government offices, banks and private institutions were all closed on Monday morning.

SaharaReporters observed that from Trans-Ekulu, Abakpa, GRA, and Obiagu, there was a near 100% compliance with the sit-at-home order as economic activities were shut down.

Meanwhile, apart from a handful of military patrol vans spotted at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium heading towards Obiagu and empty police vans strategically parked at the Holy Ghost Roundabout and Ogbete main market; nothing showed the presence of security officers.

Also, surveillance aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force has been conducting reconnaissance missions around the state capital and also nearby towns since 6:30 am.

A major market, Ogbete Main Market and New Market were completely deserted.

Interestingly, two major police stations, Ogui Police Station and Trans Ekulu Police Station were seen with padlocks.

Apart from hospitals, there was no other government institution in Enugu state operating full-scale services, as observed on Monday.

Pictures

1. Entrance of Ogbete Main Market

2. Enugu North local government headquarters under lock and key.

3. Chris Chemist roundabout by Ogbete-Okpara Avenue Road.

4. Trans-Ekulu Police Station

5. Ogui Police Station