Nigerian Police Must Ensure Justice For My Husband, Lynched By Mob – Wife Of Lagos Sound Engineer

Grace Bolu, the widow of Sunday-David Umoh, the 37-year-old sound engineer who was lynched and burnt by irate motorcycle operators, has urged the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, to fish out his killers.

Late Sunday-David Umoh, a member of Legacy 360 band, was lynched and set ablaze where he had gone to play live music with his band at Beer Bar, Admiralty Way, Lekki, on Thursday.

Sunday-David Umoh died while attempting to mediate between his colleagues: Phillip Balogun, Frank and a bike rider over a N100 dispute which snowballed into a mob attack.

Phillip Balogun and Frank are still lying unconscious in the hospital.

According to Vanguard, the 36-year-old widow and mother of two, Grace Bolu who works at Ijede LCDA, as a senior technical officer mechanical, and infrastructure department, said she was yet to believe that her husband was gone.

“My husband was not part of those that boarded the bike. Two musicians were the ones who board the commercial bike. One of them plays for Phyno while the other plays for Dbanj.

"They boarded the bike, and agreed to pay N400; on getting to their destination at Beer Bar along Admiralty Way Lekki, they gave the bike N500 to collect N100. The bike man said he didn’t have N100 and they got into an argument.

"When the argument degenerated into a fight, someone ran inside the bar and called for help, my husband was part of the people that went down to intervene and stop the fight. It was when he tried to intervene that they were shouting that they were yahoo guys, ritualists.

"When they realised that the motorcycle operators were more than them; they ran back to the bar, unfortunately, the manager of the bar pushed them out, because he did not know the guys who boarded the bike. That was how they were lynched and my husband was burnt.”

“My husband was 37-year-old when he was murdered in cold blood. I received a call on Friday 13th of May at about past 3pm. I was told that my husband was late. I had to quickly rush down to the church. I was around my dad’s Church because I could not talk, I was in shock, and I gave my dad the phone to talk to.

“My husband is from Eket in Akwa Ibom, while I am from Ogun State. We have been married for nine years; my late husband was loving; caring and he went all out for people, not just his family. For the sake of my little children, my husband deserves justice. Justice should be served, I want security for my children, I am just a civil servant,” she wept.