Nigerian Soldiers Vow To Go On Strike Soon, Accuse Buhari Of Failing To Address Corruption Among Top Army Officers

by Saharareporters, New York May 16, 2022

Some aggrieved personnel of the Nigerian Army have accused President Muhammadu Buhari of failing to check corruption and financial mismanagement among some top military officers while soldiers continue to cry on a daily basis.
 
The soldiers in an open letter to the President accused top army officers of corruption and extortion.

Copied in the letter titled “Petition Against Nigeria Army Finance Corps” are the Vice President of Nigeria, Senate President, 36 state governors, National Security Adviser, traditional rulers, the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Army Staff.
 
The soldiers said despite their numerous complaints, nobody is saying anything about their unpaid allowances by the military finance corps.
 
The letter read, “We want to start by saying that it is a shame on General Muhammadu Buhari for failing to address the financial mismanagement of Nigerian soldiers while they continue to cry on the (sic) daily basis.
 
“Soldiers of the Nigerian Army have complained severally (sic) how their money is being short pay (sic) by the Army Finance and nobody is saying anything about it.
 
“Nigerian soldiers have complained severally (sic) how they have been given 20% of the 100% allowance which was signed into law by the President Buhari since (sic) 2017 which is known as MAFA. No one is saying anything and the President is not interested to follow up or investigating (sic) the matter.
 
“The salary of our soldiers is being paid through POS, phone transfer in connection with banks by the army finance department. Our soldiers have been crying but no one is saying anything.
 
“Our Soldiers continue to buy their uniforms themselves and every other kit needed to protect the people and the nation. No uniform allowance, no boot allowance, and nobody are (sic) saying anything.
 
“The soldiers we don't see as anything are the ones that are keeping this country moving. They are using their lives as a wages (sic) between Nigerians and our adversaries.
 
“When these boys will strike, they won't be able to enjoy all the money they are stealing and hiding for (sic) their children. When they will strike, running to another country will be too late for us. When they will strike, they (sic) won't be room for amendment.
 
“Pay our soldiers their money in full and do it now. Army finance should not have anything to do with our soldiers’ salaries and allowances.”

