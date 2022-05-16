Panic As Police Discover Bomb Allegedly Planted By Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno Displaced Persons’ Camp

The Borno State Police Commissioner, Abdu Umar confirmed the discovery.

by Saharareporters, new York May 16, 2022

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted at Dalori Internally Displaced Persons’ Camp in the Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State was successfully disabled by the police on Monday.

 

He said the bomb was planted by Boko Haram and Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) insurgents.

 

It was learnt that the bomb scare began at about 6:00 am when an item concealed in a sack was spotted causing the residents at the camp to abandon their shelters and flee.

 

About three hours later, a team of the EOD operatives came and discovered that the item was an explosive, planted in the camp to cause havoc.

