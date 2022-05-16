Police Commission Promotes Ex-Chairman Of Anti-graft Agency, Magu, Seven Others To AIG

The Police Service Commission has promoted the former acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu, to the rank of an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

Magu, who served as acting chairman of the EFCC from 2015 to 2020, was rejected twice by the Senate.

Ibrahim Magu

He was later suspended along with several others in July 2020 for allegedly mismanaging funds of the commission, an allegation which he vehemently denied.

The former EFCC boss was probed for over three months by a judicial panel of inquiry led by a former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami.

The panel made several recommendations but the report has not been made public to date.

The President later in February 2021 named Abdulrasheed Bawa as the new EFCC chairman to replace Magu.

In July 2021, the Police Service Commission approved the promotion of 24 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police but a statement by the Commission’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, said that “the Commission declined the promotion of CP Magu pending clearance from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and the Office of the Inspector General of Police.”

However, in the PSC in statement issued by its Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, said Magu was promoted to AIG during Commission's 15th Plenary Meeting on Friday May 13, 2022 in Abuja.

Ani also said that PSC during the meeting confirmed the acting DIG John Ogbonnaya Amadi as a substantive Deputy Inspector General of Police, and equally approved the appointment of Zama Bala Senchi as a Deputy Inspector General of Police and promoted eight Commissioners of Police to Assistant Inspectors General of Police which included Magu.

The statement was titled "PSC confirms DIG Amadi, appoints Bala Senchi DIG, promotes Magu, Ayim, Kamaladeen, five others AIG – Jesubiyi, Olajide, Okoro, Oluwarotimi, Yakubu, Kolo Yusufu, 17 others now CPs".