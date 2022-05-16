Scarcity of Aviation Fuel: Airline Operators Announce Disruption, Cancelling Of Flights Operations In Nigeria

by SaharaReporters, New York May 16, 2022

Airline operators have announced plans to disrupt scheduled flight operations over the scarcity of aviation fuel.

 

The operators announced this in a statement on Monday, titled, ‘Public Notice: Disruptions in flight operations’, which was signed by its spokesman, Dr Obiora Okonkwo.

The operators lamented that aviation fuel scarcity would lead to flight rescheduling and cancellations.

 

The statement partly read, “The Airline Operators of Nigeria wish to alert the public of impending disruptions to scheduled flight operations of members of the association. This development is being forced on members by the growing scarcity of aviation fuel popular as Jet-Al.

 

“The scarcity is impacting negatively on the seamless conduct of air transport operations and would lead to flight rescheduling, and, or, cancellations.

 

“However, the association and its members are working very hard, and in alliance with product marketers, government and relevant stakeholders, to ensure availability and proper pricing of aviation fuel in the country.

 

“While pleading the understanding of the flying public in the face of this reality, we also promise to do all that is necessary, and within our powers, to restore normal flight schedules as soon as possible.”

 

Last Sunday, May 8, the airline operators suspended plans to ground all local flights due to the soaring cost of jet fuel just hours before the move was due to take effect.

 

Airlines have been complaining about paying for jet fuel upfront in cash at N700 per litre, a price that has more than doubled in 2022.

 

 

 

 

 

