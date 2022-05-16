Sokoto State Attorney-General Ought To Prosecute Deborah Samuel’s Alleged Killers, Not Police – Lawyer, Inibehe

The suspects were docked at a Sokoto Chief Magistrates’ Court for their alleged participation in the crime.

by Saharareporters, New York May 16, 2022

Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has said the trial of the alleged killers of Deborah Samuel, a 200-level Home Economics student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, should be handled by the Sokoto State Attorney-General if the state government was serious about the prosecution.

SaharaReporters had reported how the female student was burnt to death by her colleagues for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

On Monday, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force arraigned two suspects, Bilyaminu Aliyu and Aminu Hukunci, who had been arrested in connection with the lynching of the young lady.

The suspects were docked at a Sokoto Chief Magistrates’ Court for their alleged participation in the crime.

It was gathered that 34 lawyers were on the defence team. The accused persons also pleaded not guilty to the crime.

One of the defence lawyers identified as Zayyanu Aliyu Dinyadi took to his Facebook page to announce that the accused persons were charged with criminal conspiracy and inciting public disturbance, offences that could be bailed under the Nigerian law.

Dingyadi claimed to be a solicitor, advocate of the Supreme Court and human rights activist.

In a now-deleted post on his Facebook page, he wrote, “I was opportune to be among many Muslims Lawyers that appeared in Court today in Defense of two Suspects charged By the Police in connection with the last Wednesday's Protest at SSCOE leading to the Death of Deborah Samuel (La'anatullahi Alaiha) for Blaspheming the name of our Noble Prophet (S.A.W).

“The Suspects were charged with Criminal Conspiracy and Inciting Public Disturbance which are Bailable Offenses under the Nigerian Laws.

”The matter was adjourned to the 18 May 2022(Wednesday) for ruling on their Bail Application as Prayed by the learned Lead Counsel Brr. Mustapha Abubakar Mada.”

Reacting in an interview with SaharaReporters, human rights lawyer, Effiong queried the rationale behind having the case charged at a Magistrate Court stating that only the High Court had the jurisdiction to hear such matters.

He also condemned the manner with which the police were handling the matter noting that the charges filed against the two suspects were trivial.

According to him, the Attorney General of Sokoto State should have taken over the matter and not the police.

He said, “At this time, the terms are not quite clear on the role they played in the case. Given they actually took part in killing her, they should be charged for culpable homicide.

“The term is the same with murder but that's what they call it over there. If they took part in the commission of the offence, they should be charged and in any event, culpable homicide can only be tried at the High court; the fact that this case was taken to the Magistrate court is also questionable but then, the North has its own process, they have what is called the first information report which is basically a complaint before a formal charge is made.

“From what I've read, it appears the police is either not serious about the case or they are still hunting to get the culprits because this lady was murdered in the full glare of the public and there are videos of people who confessed to taking part in killing her. All of them should be tracked down and arrested and charged for culpable homicide, except that is done, except people are actually convicted for killing Deborah, justice will not be said to have been done.

“The charge that they have filed against these two suspects is very trivial and it does not underscore the seriousness of the crime. Since this is a case of culpable homicide, the Attorney-General of Sokoto should take over. If Governor Tambuwal is actually serious, he should have directed the AG, actually the Attorney-General should be the one prosecuting. I don't understand how the police are going to prosecute culpable homicide. It is not a matter for the Magistrate court.

“I have also read that over 30 lawyers appeared for them, that is an indication that a large section of the society supported the barbarism of these suspects who killed Deborah and that is particularly troubling and that is the more reason why the state government should take up the matter because if they only stop at these two individuals with the unserious charges they filed, then they would have made nonsense of the case.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Kaduna Court Sentences 20-year-old Mechanic To 15 Strokes Of Cane For Stealing iPhone
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Corruption Intelligence Operatives Arrest Ex-Pension Boss, Maina In Niger Republic
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Corruption Fleeing Maina's son, Faisal, Arrested
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
ACTIVISM Court Remands Sowore, Others In Kuje Centre Till Bail Perfection
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Ekiti Court Sentences Assistant Commissioner Of Police To Life Imprisonment For ‘Working With Kidnappers’
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Kwara N100 Million Bursary Shared Without List Of Beneficiaries, Says EFCC Witness
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Nigerian Soldiers Vow To Go On Strike Soon, Accuse Buhari Of Failing To Address Corruption Among Top Army Officers
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Islam Fact-Check: Viral Claim That Sokoto Government Enacted Death Penalty Law For Blasphemy Is Not True
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Family Mark Leah Sharibu's 19th Birthday, Demand Her Unconditional Release After 5 Years In Boko Haram Captivity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal How Accountant-General, Idris Acquired Multi-Billion Naira Properties, Shared To Family Members, Secretly Married Teenage Girl Before Eventual Arrest By Anti-graft Agency, EFCC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Secret Police, DSS Detains Journalist For Publishing Past Arrest Of Ogun Governor, Abiodun For Credit Card Fraud In USA
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity Army, Police Operatives Kill Six Gunmen Who Attempted To Burn Down Imo Monarch’s Palace
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Charges Of ‘Inciting Public Disturbance’ Filed Against Suspected Killers Of Deborah Samuel Show That Tambuwal-led Sokoto Government Is Complicit – Adegboruwa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics I've Come With Money, Not Just Naira But Dollars, Pounds And Euro— Osun PDP Gov Candidate, Adeleke Tells Electorate
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insecurity Enugu Electricity Company Confirms 32 Vehicles Burnt By Gunmen In Anambra
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests Accountant-General, Idris Over N80billion Fraud
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Islam Nigerian Policeman Endorses Killing Of Sokoto Student, Deborah, Says Muslims Condemning Act Are Unbelievers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Police Must Ensure Justice For My Husband, Lynched By Mob – Wife Of Lagos Sound Engineer
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad