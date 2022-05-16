Unknown Gunmen Policeman, Burn Court, Local Government Headquarters In Anambra

SaharaReporters gathered that the arsonists had entered the premises on Sunday night to carry out the attack.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 16, 2022

Some gunmen in a midnight raid set ablaze the Idemili North Local Government Secretariat and a Magistrates’ court in the council in Anambra State.

 

SaharaReporters gathered that the arsonists had entered the premises on Sunday night to carry out the attack.

A staff member of the council told SaharaReporters that the hoodlums burnt all files in the secretariat, including the building.

 

A video and pictures of the incident which have gone viral on social media show that the entire buildings have been reduced to rubble.

 

Vehicles parked inside the local government secretariat were also burnt.

 

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident said it was done by unidentified arsonists.

 

Ikenga said, “Yes, the incident was confirmed, and our men were there to restore normalcy.

 

“Right now, the fire has been put off, and calm has been restored to the area.”

 

Meanwhile, a yet-to-be-identified policeman was reportedly shot dead in Eke Oko, Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

 

The policeman was said to be intercepted on a motorcycle by the assailants who shot and killed him.

 

The incident occurred around 6:10 pm on Sunday.

 

Aguata, the local government area of Governor Chukwuma Soludo has come under serious attacks by unknown gunmen since the government declared war on them.

 

 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Terror Group, Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution Of 20 Nigerian Christians To ‘Avenge Killing Of Leaders In Middle East’
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Insecurity Hoodlums Burn Electricity Distribution Company Building, 32 Vehicles In Anambra
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Panic As Police Discover Bomb Allegedly Planted By Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno Displaced Persons’ Camp
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Five Injured, One Confirmed Dead in U.S. Church Attack
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kill Policeman, Four Others Returning From Cop’s Burial In Bayelsa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Commercial Motorcyclists Beat, Burn Sound Engineer To Death In Lagos Due To Disagreement Over N100 Balance
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Family Mark Leah Sharibu's 19th Birthday, Demand Her Unconditional Release After 5 Years In Boko Haram Captivity
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Secret Police, DSS Detains Journalist For Publishing Past Arrest Of Ogun Governor, Abiodun For Credit Card Fraud In USA
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Terror Group, Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution Of 20 Nigerian Christians To ‘Avenge Killing Of Leaders In Middle East’
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Amaechi Finally Resigns From Buhari’s Cabinet, Attorney-General, Malami, Refuses To Leave On Deadline Day
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023: I'll Scrap Nigerian Senate, Invest Funds Saved From The ‘Coven Of Thieves’ On Education — Sowore
0 Comments
45 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Hoodlums Burn Electricity Distribution Company Building, 32 Vehicles In Anambra
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Panic As Police Discover Bomb Allegedly Planted By Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno Displaced Persons’ Camp
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Monday Sit-At-Home: Police Stations Locked As Officers Join Traders, Civil Servants To Comply With Directive In Enugu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News ‘No Regret, If That Hurts You, Please Hug The Nearest Transformer’ – Bauchi Commissioner Who Endorsed Killing Of Deborah Over Alleged Blasphemy Says In Fresh Post
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Travel Scarcity of Aviation Fuel: Airline Operators Announce Disruption, Cancelling Of Flights Operations In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News As A Former Muslim, I’ve Read The Qur’an And Nowhere Justifies Killing For Blasphemy – Pastor Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Five Injured, One Confirmed Dead in U.S. Church Attack
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad