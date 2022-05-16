Unknown Gunmen Policeman, Burn Court, Local Government Headquarters In Anambra

Some gunmen in a midnight raid set ablaze the Idemili North Local Government Secretariat and a Magistrates’ court in the council in Anambra State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the arsonists had entered the premises on Sunday night to carry out the attack.

A staff member of the council told SaharaReporters that the hoodlums burnt all files in the secretariat, including the building.

A video and pictures of the incident which have gone viral on social media show that the entire buildings have been reduced to rubble.

Vehicles parked inside the local government secretariat were also burnt.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident said it was done by unidentified arsonists.

Ikenga said, “Yes, the incident was confirmed, and our men were there to restore normalcy.

“Right now, the fire has been put off, and calm has been restored to the area.”

Meanwhile, a yet-to-be-identified policeman was reportedly shot dead in Eke Oko, Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

The policeman was said to be intercepted on a motorcycle by the assailants who shot and killed him.

The incident occurred around 6:10 pm on Sunday.

Aguata, the local government area of Governor Chukwuma Soludo has come under serious attacks by unknown gunmen since the government declared war on them.