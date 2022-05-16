Unlike Army Couple's Killing In Imo, Buhari Remains Mute Over Bandits’ Murder Of Six Soldiers In Taraba, Abduction Of Lt. Colonel

Six days after six Nigerian Army personnel from the 93 Battalion, Takum, Taraba State were killed by dare-devil bandits, President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to comment over the incident.

Gunmen had last week Tuesday ambushed a military convoy in Tati village, killing six soldiers, while a lieutenant colonel identified as Emenike S Okore (N/11717) was abducted.

Those killed were; Dauda Tata (7NA/44/4046), Yusuf Salihu (95NA/40/5031), Ndubuise Okonkwo (96NA/42/6911), Abdullahi Ibrahim (13NA/70/7901), Emmanuel Jerry (14NA/72/14051) and Sani Isa (14NA/72/15462).

A military signal obtained by SaharaReporters had said the gunmen also ambushed and attacked troops reinforcement deployed from Mararaba in Nasarawa State, but that the troops carried out anti-ambush drills to fight their way out.

However, six days after the attack, there is no reaction yet from the Presidency nor from the president, condemning the incident.

This was in contrast to when Buhari condemned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) when a retired Master Warrant Officer, M Linus and his Private officer wife, Pte Gloria Matthew were brutally murdered by terrorists in Imo State.

Their corpses had been inhumanely posted on social media platforms.

The President had in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, few days after the act said he joined fellow citizens in expressing deep sense of shock over the unfortunate incident.

Buhari, who condemned the barbarism of the perpetrators of the incident and similar acts of violence against law enforcement agents, described it as alien to all cultures and civilisations.

He directed the military authorities and other security agencies to do their utmost in apprehending the perpetrators of the barbaric acts and bring them to justice.