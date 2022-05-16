Women Affairs Minister, Tallen Withdraws From Plateau Senatorial Race, ‘Relishes Serving Nigerian Women Under Buhari’

Tallen who had earlier purchased the All Progressives Congress (APC) form to contest the Plateau South Senatorial election, said she has dropped her ambition, according to a statement on Monday.

by saharareporters, new york May 16, 2022

Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has pulled out of the Plateau senatorial race.

 

Tallen who had earlier purchased the All Progressives Congress (APC) form to contest the Plateau South Senatorial election, said she has dropped her ambition, according to a statement on Monday.

The minister said she decided to withdraw from the race and retain her appointment under President Muhammadu Buhari's administration after consultations with her constituents.

 

Her statement reads, “I remain resolute as I continue to relish the opportunity to serve Nigerian Women in my capacity as Minister of Women Affairs under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

 

“Consequently, I wish to inform you all that following broad-based consultations and interventions from critical stakeholders, I have decided to withdraw from running for the senatorial seat, mindful of our accomplishments and the notable progress we have recorded under my stewardship at the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.”

Buhari last week directed ministers, heads of agencies and ambassadors seeking political office to resign on or before Monday, May 16. Some other ministers who have resigned include the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba and the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

 

 

 

