2023: Ex-Minister, Amaechi Sends Resignation Letter To Buhari, Says I Have Mixed Feelings

Amaechi said he resigned from the President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet to focus on his 2023 Presidential ambition.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 17, 2022

Former Rivers State governor and an All Progressives Congress presidential aspirant, Rotimi Amaechi, has officially resigned as the Minister of Transportation.
Amaechi said he resigned from the President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet to focus on his 2023 Presidential ambition.


There have been speculations over Amaechi’s resignation, following Buhari’s directive to his ministers.
Buhari had about a week ago ordered his ministers and appointees with political ambition to resign.
Though some ministers complied immediately, Amaechi and others stayed on.
However, the minister finally tendered his resignation and it was contained in a statement by the Amaechi Presidential Media Committee, signed by Kingsley Wali.
The former Rivers State Governor expressed gratitude to Buhari for considering him for the position of a minister.
According to Amaechi, “It is with mixed feelings that I tender my resignation as the Minister of Transportation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to contest for the Presidential ticket of our great party, the All Progressives Congress.
“Your Excellency, it has been a great honour and privilege serving as a member of your cabinet following your historic victory at the polls in 2015. Under your administration, the Ministry of Transportation has recorded significant achievements, made possible by your visionary support and commitment to ensuring that we deliver on our mandate.
“As I embark on the next phase of our mission to work towards a better Nigeria for all Nigerians, I humbly seek Your Excellency’s prayers, blessings and look towards your continuous support and guidance.”

 
