Court Fixes July 22 To Decide Transfer Of Senator Orji Kalu’s N7.1billion Fraud Case To Lagos

EFCC argued that the money laundering charges for which the former governor was charged were committed in Lagos and not in Abuja, hence, his trial must hold in Lagos.

by Saharareporters, New York May 17, 2022

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed Tuesday July 22 for ruling in the application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking to move the trial of former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu in N7.1 billion fraud charges to Lagos State.

The date was fixed by Justice Inyang Ekwo after EFCC’s lawyer, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, and Kalu’s, Professor Awa Kalu (SAN), adopted their final addresses for and against the application.

In the application EFCC argued that the money laundering charges for which the former governor was charged were committed in Lagos and not in Abuja, hence, his trial must hold in Lagos.

According to Atolagbe, the application was hinged on territorial jurisdiction, adding that since it has been established that the defendant committed the alleged offence, he should be moved to the Lagos division in line with provisions of the law.

The EFCC’s lawyer insisted that the application was aimed at preventing the Abuja division from embarking on futile exercises in the trial and wastage of the precious time of the court in a matter where it has no jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, Kalu asked the court to dismiss the EFCC’s request on the ground that he has no valid criminal charges against him.

Kalu in vehement opposition to the EFCC’s request argued that the same court had in an earlier ruling held that his client should not be subjected to double jeopardy, having been earlier tried, convicted and released.

Justice Ekwo who urged the court to first determine the status of the defendant on whether there is any valid charge against him before the issue of transfer of anything could be considered, ordered that parties be issued with hearing notice.

