Drug Baron Who Cooks, Sells Crack Cocaine Arrested In Her Mansion In Delta

by Saharareporters, New York May 17, 2022

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), said on Tuesday it had arrested a wanted drug baroness in Delta State.
 
The agency, in a statement issued by its Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, titled 'NDLEA arrests wanted drug baroness, seals her mansion, drug bunks in Delta', stated that the suspect was arrested on Sunday with nine staff members.

The suspect which the agency said was a major cartel distributing drugs in Delta and adjourning states had been under surveillance for weeks after her identification as a major distributor of illicit drugs in the South-South state.
 
Babafemi, who gave the name of the suspect as Bridget Oghenekevwe Emeka, aka Mama, was arrested on Sunday with nine employees at her palatial mansion where she cooks and distributes crack cocaine, methamphetamine and other illicit substances.
 
The statement read, "The backbone of a major cartel distributing drugs in Delta and adjourning states was broken on Sunday, 15th May, following the arrest of a wanted 59-year-old drug baroness, Bridget Oghenekevwe Emeka, a.k.a Mama, by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, at her palatial mansion where she cooks and distributes crack cocaine, methamphetamine and other illicit substances.
 
"No fewer than nine of her staff and associates were arrested along with her in coordinated simultaneous operations at her expansive residence and drug bunks where she accommodates drug users and sells illicit substances to them and others in parts of Warri, Delta state.
 
"Apart from various quantities of crack cocaine, methamphetamine, Molly, and Loud seized from her home and drug bunks; a pump-action gun, 15 cartridges, documents, two cars, mobile phones, drug paraphernalia such as sodium bicarbonate and polythene wrappings were also recovered for further investigation."
 
It added that "while five of her staff that cook, cut, package and distribute the drugs were found in her house located at Favour Street, Otukutu, Effurun Warri, four of her associates were equally arrested at her drug bunks in other parts of the town during the raids by Strike Force officers of NDLEA supported by the military.
 
"The drug baroness has been under surveillance for weeks after her identification as a major distributor of illicit drugs in the South-South state. Bridget cooks cocaine into crack cocaine for local distribution and consumption in drug joints.
 
"Some of the paraphernalia for making crack recovered from her house include sodium bicarbonate, which is the main adulterant and recipe for making crack cocaine, as well as transparent nylon used in wrapping the finished product," the statement read.
 
NDLEA spokesman said that the Chairman/Chief Executive of the agency, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.) commended the officers and men involved in the operation that led to her arrest. 
 
He quoted the chairman to have also commended the armed forces for their unwavering support for the agency in the execution of their operation.

Saharareporters, New York

