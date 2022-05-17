How Governor Fayemi Asked Me To Commit Electoral Fraud As Ruling APC National Chairman – Adams Oshiomhole

In November 2019, Oshiomhole was suspended from the APC after 18 Local Government Chairmen of the party in his native state of Edo passed a vote of no confidence on him.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 17, 2022

A former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has disclosed that the Governor of Ekiti State and APC presidential aspirant, Kayode Fayemi, once wanted him to commit electoral fraud in the APC which he (Oshiomhole) declined.

The former Edo State Governor stated this in an interview on Channels Television, adding that Governor Fayemi made the request when he (Oshiomhole) served as the sitting chairman of the ruling party.

He said, “I said it in one of the meetings I had with Governor Kayode Fayemi who told me bluntly to my face that, “Chairman, what we are saying is, you can go and conduct election to fulfil all righteousness, but when we say; this is the person that should emerge, just make sure he is the person that emerges.”

“And I told Governor Fayemi that, ‘That would be your own portion; not me’. I cannot be used as an instrument of fraud, to invite people to buy forms when I have already decided, regardless of how people will vote; this is the man that will prevail.

“You want to use me for such a purpose, I said no, I said at worst, if you find the number to get rid of me, I will rather leave the job with my honour than sacrifice my honour to keep the job,” Oshiomhole said.

In November 2019, Oshiomhole was suspended from the APC after 18 Local Government Chairmen of the party in his native state of Edo passed a vote of no confidence on him. He was accused of trying to disintegrate the party in Edo State.

But a faction of the party loyal to Oshiomhole declared his suspension null and void and then suspended Governor Godwin Obaseki of the state whom they said orchestrated Oshiomhole's suspension.

On March 4, 2020, a High Court sitting in Abuja ordered the suspension of Oshiomhole from office of the National Chairman of the APC, stating that having been suspended from the party, Oshiomhole was no longer a member of the party and could not possibly continue to discharge his official responsibilities as national chairman.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics I’m Ready To Be Sweeping Aso Rock Villa If Ahmad Lawan Becomes President – Orji Kalu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Ex-Minister, Amaechi Sends Resignation Letter To Buhari, Says I Have Mixed Feelings
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Sports Minister, Dare Lies About Being Committed To Buhari Government After Picking, Submitting N50 Million APC Governorship Forms
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Gods Of Igboland Are Querying Tinubu, Osinbajo, Others Contesting For President – Orji Kalu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Oyetola Awards N3.3billion Contract For Osun Road Already Being Done By Ministry Of Works, Abuja — Accord Party
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Charges Of ‘Inciting Public Disturbance’ Filed Against Suspected Killers Of Deborah Samuel Show That Tambuwal-led Sokoto Government Is Complicit – Adegboruwa
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Nigerian Soldiers Vow To Go On Strike Soon, Accuse Buhari Of Failing To Address Corruption Among Top Army Officers
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion Goldmine Season For Lawyers By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics I’m Ready To Be Sweeping Aso Rock Villa If Ahmad Lawan Becomes President – Orji Kalu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Government Resumes Abuja-Kaduna Train Service As Passengers Remain In Terrorists’ Captivity
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Ex-Minister, Amaechi Sends Resignation Letter To Buhari, Says I Have Mixed Feelings
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Sports Minister, Dare Lies About Being Committed To Buhari Government After Picking, Submitting N50 Million APC Governorship Forms
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Deborah Samuel: Christian Students In Sokoto Express Fears, Say Usman Dan Fodio University Social Media Groups Now Tense
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Police Operatives Arrest Three Rioters Over Alleged Blasphemy In Borno
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Police Operatives Arrest Three Rioters Over Alleged Blasphemy In Borno
0 Comments
45 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Father Of Nollywood Actor, Uche Odoputa Spends Two Weeks In Kidnapper’s Den
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bomb Explosion In Kano Leaves Many Dead, Others Injured
0 Comments
22 Minutes Ago
News Oyo Polytechnic Student Dies, Female Partner Rushed To Hospital After Sex Romp
0 Comments
13 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad