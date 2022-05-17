I’m Ready To Be Sweeping Aso Rock Villa If Ahmad Lawan Becomes President – Orji Kalu

by Saharareporters, New York May 17, 2022

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has said he’s ready to be a sweeper at the presidential villa if Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, becomes the president of Nigeria.

Kalu said this while re-echoing his support for the Senate President on Monday during an interview on Channels Television.

“With Ahmad Lawan, I am ready to be the sweeper of the place (Aso Rock). I don’t need to have a position if Ahmad Lawan is the president,” the former Abia State governor noted.

“I can sweep the Villa; my house is very close to the Villa. I can be the sweeper of the Villa; it is just a stone’s throw. I am not joking.”

According to the Senate chief whip, Lawan’s presidential ambition is gathering steam as others candidates are ready to step down for the Senate President.

“I want to tell you, I have spoken to nine candidates running for president, and they are ready, already discussing to step down for Ahmed Lawan,” the lawmaker added.

Kalu, who said he knew Lawan 41 years ago, noted that he believed Lawan was strong enough to give Nigeria the strong leadership needed.

“I have known him 41 years ago,” the Senator said. “We were roommates at the university. He is strong enough to give the Nigerian people what they are looking for.”

