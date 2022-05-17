Identities Of 10 Persons Who Died In Mass Shooting By Teenager In US Supermarket

The victims of the Buffalo mass shooting in a neighbourhood supermarket in New York, United States, have been identified.

An 18-year-old white suspect shot at 13 people, 11 of whom are Black, in a racially motivated attack on Saturday, the police said.



Ten people, all of whom were Black, were killed in a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday, in an attack authorities are calling a "racially motivated hate crime."

The victims included four grocery store employees as well as six customers, several of them regulars at the store, according to the Buffalo Police Department and those who knew them.

Three others were wounded in the shooting, two of whom have been treated and released from the hospital, the police said.

A "hero" retired police officer and a 77-year-old community leader are among the 10 victims.

Among the lives tragically lost were Ruth Whitfield, 86, who was in Tops Friendly Market after visiting her husband in a nursing home, and Pearl Young, 77, who was described by her loved ones as a woman of faith and a pillar in the community.

Young ran a local food pantry for more than 20 years, according to reporter Madison Carr.



Authorities late Sunday identified the victims as:

Roberta A. Drury, 32, of Buffalo

Margus D. Morrison, 52, of Buffalo

Andre Mackneil, 53, of Auburn, New York

Aaron Salter, 55, of Lockport, New York

Geraldine Talley, 62, of Buffalo

Celestine Chaney, 65, of Buffalo

Heyward Patterson, 67, of Buffalo

Katherine Massey, 72, of Buffalo

Pearl Young, 77, of Buffalo

Ruth Whitfield, 86, of Buffalo

Zaire Goodman, 20, of Buffalo, was treated and released from hospital

Jennifer Warrington, 50, of Tonawanda, New York, was treated and released from hospital

Christopher Braden, 55, of Lackawanna, New York, had non-life-threatening injuries.