Identities Of 10 Persons Who Died In Mass Shooting By Teenager In US Supermarket

An 18-year-old white suspect shot at 13 people, 11 of whom are Black, in a racially motivated attack on Saturday, the police said.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 17, 2022

The victims of the Buffalo mass shooting in a neighbourhood supermarket in New York, United States, have been identified.
An 18-year-old white suspect shot at 13 people, 11 of whom are Black, in a racially motivated attack on Saturday, the police said.


Ten people, all of whom were Black, were killed in a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday, in an attack authorities are calling a "racially motivated hate crime."
The victims included four grocery store employees as well as six customers, several of them regulars at the store, according to the Buffalo Police Department and those who knew them.
Three others were wounded in the shooting, two of whom have been treated and released from the hospital, the police said.
A "hero" retired police officer and a 77-year-old community leader are among the 10 victims. 
Among the lives tragically lost were Ruth Whitfield, 86, who was in Tops Friendly Market after visiting her husband in a nursing home, and Pearl Young, 77, who was described by her loved ones as a woman of faith and a pillar in the community.
Young ran a local food pantry for more than 20 years, according to reporter Madison Carr.

Authorities late Sunday identified the victims as:
Roberta A. Drury, 32, of Buffalo
Margus D. Morrison, 52, of Buffalo
Andre Mackneil, 53, of Auburn, New York
Aaron Salter, 55, of Lockport, New York
Geraldine Talley, 62, of Buffalo
Celestine Chaney, 65, of Buffalo
Heyward Patterson, 67, of Buffalo
Katherine Massey, 72, of Buffalo
Pearl Young, 77, of Buffalo
Ruth Whitfield, 86, of Buffalo
Zaire Goodman, 20, of Buffalo, was treated and released from hospital
Jennifer Warrington, 50, of Tonawanda, New York, was treated and released from hospital
Christopher Braden, 55, of Lackawanna, New York, had non-life-threatening injuries.

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Father Of Nollywood Actor, Uche Odoputa Spends Two Weeks In Kidnapper’s Den
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bomb Explosion In Kano Leaves Many Dead, Others Injured
0 Comments
22 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Deborah Samuel: Christian Students In Sokoto Express Fears, Say Usman Dan Fodio University Social Media Groups Now Tense
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International Ukraine Invasion: European Association, UEFA Bans Russian Clubs From 2022/23 Champions League
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
International Russian Military Now At Dead End, Bankrupt – Ukraine President, Zelenskyy
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Katsina Communities, Kill Three Persons, Abduct 13 Others
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Nigerian Soldiers Vow To Go On Strike Soon, Accuse Buhari Of Failing To Address Corruption Among Top Army Officers
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion Goldmine Season For Lawyers By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics I’m Ready To Be Sweeping Aso Rock Villa If Ahmad Lawan Becomes President – Orji Kalu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Government Resumes Abuja-Kaduna Train Service As Passengers Remain In Terrorists’ Captivity
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Ex-Minister, Amaechi Sends Resignation Letter To Buhari, Says I Have Mixed Feelings
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Sports Minister, Dare Lies About Being Committed To Buhari Government After Picking, Submitting N50 Million APC Governorship Forms
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Gods Of Igboland Are Querying Tinubu, Osinbajo, Others Contesting For President – Orji Kalu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Deborah Samuel: Christian Students In Sokoto Express Fears, Say Usman Dan Fodio University Social Media Groups Now Tense
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Police Operatives Arrest Three Rioters Over Alleged Blasphemy In Borno
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Police Operatives Arrest Three Rioters Over Alleged Blasphemy In Borno
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Father Of Nollywood Actor, Uche Odoputa Spends Two Weeks In Kidnapper’s Den
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bomb Explosion In Kano Leaves Many Dead, Others Injured
0 Comments
23 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad