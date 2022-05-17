Nigerian Government Resumes Abuja-Kaduna Train Service As Passengers Remain In Terrorists’ Captivity

The NRC in a statement signed by its Deputy Director, Public Relations, Mr. Yakub Mahmoud, the service will resume on Monday, May 23rd 2022, about two months after the facility was bombed by terrorists.

by saharareporters, new york May 17, 2022

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the resumption of the Abuja-Kaduna train services.
Meanwhile, a number of passengers who were abducted after terrorists bombed and attacked the train on March 28 still remain in captivity while negotiations continue with their families over the payment of ransoms.


Meanwhile, a number of passengers who were abducted after terrorists bombed and attacked the train on March 28 still remain in captivity while negotiations continue with their families over the payment of ransoms.
On Monday, the NRC said the Abuja-Kaduna service would return with greater security measures and without the early morning and the night train operations.
The statement read, the “Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Transportation (FMoT) has directed the resumption of the Abuja-Kaduna Train Services (AKTS).”
The government however assured “the relatives of the abducted citizens still in captivity that the safe rescue of these passengers is a top priority and not to misconstrue the resumption of train services, as abandonment or nonchalant attitude of the government towards their plight. The federal government will never abdicate its responsibility in rescuing these valuable citizens, however, the government assures of its resolve not to succumb to threats by any faceless group.”
The statement said “additional security measures are being put in place at both the train stations and the track to ensure the safety of the passengers onboard.”
It explained that “these measures are not only for the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) but also for all the passenger train services especially on the standard gauge railway lines.”
“Consequently, the passengers are hereby enjoined to cooperate with the NRC in order to enjoin improved service delivery, safety and comfort by patiently complying with additional measures that will surely be introduced for the safety of our passengers, such as requesting for passengers National Identification Numbers (NIN) as part of our internal security check in addition, presentation of the following must be strictly complied with before boarding the train” NRC
Also “Valid Photo Identification Card (ID), reachable telephone number of Next of Kin (NOK) or close relative. Online and offline purchase of tickets must contain the passengers’ individual profile or identification data” as part of additional security measures.

 
