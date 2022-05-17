Osun Government Confirms Rehabilitating Road Meant For Ministry Of Works Abuja, Knocks Accord Party Over N3.3billion Fraud Allegation

The Osun State Government has asked the leadership of Accord Party to concentrate more on how to sell its candidate rather than deceiving residents of the state with baseless statistics.

SaharaReporters had reported that the Accord Party accused Governor Gboyega Oyetola, of awarding fresh contracts worth N3.3billion for a road project in the state, which is already being handled by the Federal Ministry of Works, Abuja.

The party had in a statement issued by Victor Akande, the chairman, noted that Oyetola awarding the contract only two months to the governorship election was a source of concern, alleging that he wanted to use the funds for the election.

Reacting in a statement sent to SaharaReporters, Oyetola’s Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, described the position of Accord Party as unfortunate and illogical.

While agreeing that it was a federal road, Omipidan disclosed that the people needed it the most since it had been abandoned for years.

“The contract for rehabilitating the road was first awarded by the federal government 10 years ago, but since then, no significant work has been done on the project that has caused so much hardship for our people who use the road,” he said.

“It was for this reason that the Governor Adegboyega Oyetola-led administration decided to take over the project to address the needless sufferings and loss of man-hours on the facility.”

He further noted that Accord party should be more concerned on how to sell its candidate to the people of Osun rather than engaging in a futile exercise.

“The party’s comments on the take-over of the road project by the state government are lame and illogical. Accord Party should simply bury its head in shame. Are they saying we should continue to allow the people of Osun to suffer under our administration simply because the road belongs to the federal government?

"The argument on the timing of the award of the project is preposterous and ill-judged. A government can award a project contract even a week to its expiration, as long as it is in the overall interest of the state and its people.

"We all know that there are processes to take over federal government project that explains why it took us time to start the reconstruction because we have to complete the necessary paperwork.

"The benefiting communities and road users who ply the road will definitely not be happy with the position taken by Accord Party. The party has indeed missed its target as it cannot use this project to attack Governor Oyetola who has only done what the people desire.

"The party should be more concerned on how to sell its candidate rather than engaging in a futile exercise because this indeed is an exercise in futility, the people of Osun know Mr Adegboyega Oyetola very well as a man of his words and somebody who walks his talks. He has promised that he won't allow politics to overshadow governance. As a matter of fact, we will reel out more road projects in the days ahead.”