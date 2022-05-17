Police Operatives Arrest Three Rioters Over Alleged Blasphemy In Borno

The arrest was confirmed by the state Commissioner of Police, Abdu Umar, on Monday, while addressing newsmen on the issue at the police headquarters in Maiduguri.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 17, 2022

The Nigeria Police Force, Borno State Command, has said it arrested three persons during the riot by youths over a blasphemous statement made against Prophet Muhammad (SAW) allegedly by a young woman, one Naomi Goni.
The arrest was confirmed by the state Commissioner of Police, Abdu Umar, on Monday, while addressing newsmen on the issue at the police headquarters in Maiduguri.
“The suspects were arrested with something like fuel inside a Jerry can,” the commissioner disclosed.
Umar also warned residents not to take advantage of the protest to disrupt peace in the state.
"For now the suspects are in custody but I don’t think they are connected with a particular offence until after investigation,” he confirmed.
The CP said all unlawful assembly in the state had been banned in the state, adding that “security operatives are going round the metropolis to dislodge any unlawful assembly.”
Not up to a week ago, Deborah Samuel, a 200-level female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, was killed by a mob for alleged blasphemy.
Hundreds of people had earlier converged on the 7 Division Garrison at the bypass in Maiduguri to protest against the blasphemous statement allegedly made by another woman, Goni.
The protesters burnt tyres in a location near to the entrance of the Garrison and blocked the bypass close to her residence.
The protesters insisted that her housemates, a soldier, should bring her out for them to take laws into their hands.
According to Daily Trust, all efforts made to get the reactions of the Garrison commander were not successful as of the time of filing this report.

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Nigerian Soldiers Vow To Go On Strike Soon, Accuse Buhari Of Failing To Address Corruption Among Top Army Officers
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics I’m Ready To Be Sweeping Aso Rock Villa If Ahmad Lawan Becomes President – Orji Kalu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Government Resumes Abuja-Kaduna Train Service As Passengers Remain In Terrorists’ Captivity
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Ex-Minister, Amaechi Sends Resignation Letter To Buhari, Says I Have Mixed Feelings
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Sports Minister, Dare Lies About Being Committed To Buhari Government After Picking, Submitting N50 Million APC Governorship Forms
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Identities Of 10 Persons Who Died In Mass Shooting By Teenager In US Supermarket
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Nigerian Soldiers Vow To Go On Strike Soon, Accuse Buhari Of Failing To Address Corruption Among Top Army Officers
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion Goldmine Season For Lawyers By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics I’m Ready To Be Sweeping Aso Rock Villa If Ahmad Lawan Becomes President – Orji Kalu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Government Resumes Abuja-Kaduna Train Service As Passengers Remain In Terrorists’ Captivity
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Ex-Minister, Amaechi Sends Resignation Letter To Buhari, Says I Have Mixed Feelings
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Sports Minister, Dare Lies About Being Committed To Buhari Government After Picking, Submitting N50 Million APC Governorship Forms
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Gods Of Igboland Are Querying Tinubu, Osinbajo, Others Contesting For President – Orji Kalu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Deborah Samuel: Christian Students In Sokoto Express Fears, Say Usman Dan Fodio University Social Media Groups Now Tense
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Police Operatives Arrest Three Rioters Over Alleged Blasphemy In Borno
0 Comments
47 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Father Of Nollywood Actor, Uche Odoputa Spends Two Weeks In Kidnapper’s Den
0 Comments
34 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bomb Explosion In Kano Leaves Many Dead, Others Injured
0 Comments
24 Minutes Ago
News Oyo Polytechnic Student Dies, Female Partner Rushed To Hospital After Sex Romp
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad