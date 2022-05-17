Police Operatives Arrest Three Rioters Over Alleged Blasphemy In Borno

The Nigeria Police Force, Borno State Command, has said it arrested three persons during the riot by youths over a blasphemous statement made against Prophet Muhammad (SAW) allegedly by a young woman, one Naomi Goni.

The arrest was confirmed by the state Commissioner of Police, Abdu Umar, on Monday, while addressing newsmen on the issue at the police headquarters in Maiduguri.



“The suspects were arrested with something like fuel inside a Jerry can,” the commissioner disclosed.

Umar also warned residents not to take advantage of the protest to disrupt peace in the state.

"For now the suspects are in custody but I don’t think they are connected with a particular offence until after investigation,” he confirmed.

The CP said all unlawful assembly in the state had been banned in the state, adding that “security operatives are going round the metropolis to dislodge any unlawful assembly.”

Not up to a week ago, Deborah Samuel, a 200-level female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, was killed by a mob for alleged blasphemy.

Hundreds of people had earlier converged on the 7 Division Garrison at the bypass in Maiduguri to protest against the blasphemous statement allegedly made by another woman, Goni.

The protesters burnt tyres in a location near to the entrance of the Garrison and blocked the bypass close to her residence.

The protesters insisted that her housemates, a soldier, should bring her out for them to take laws into their hands.

According to Daily Trust, all efforts made to get the reactions of the Garrison commander were not successful as of the time of filing this report.