Terror-linked Buhari's Minister, Pantami Ignores Abuja Estate Rule, Brings Big Generator To Newly Acquired Multi-million Naira Mansion

Residents of an estate in Jaji-Kado Area of Abuja have condemned the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami for breaking the neighbourhood’s rules on the use of generators.

Pantami had taken a big generator to his newly acquired multi-million naira house in the area.



They said despite explaining to Pantami that the use of generators is against the regulation of the estate, he brought one in broad daylight to show them he is above the law.



“Pantami intentionally defied one of our estate rules in Abuja. He brought his generator against the rule of the estate opposite Next Cash N Carry supermarket in Jaji-Kado area.



“It’s totally unacceptable and it cannot be allowed. For a terrible neighbour that does not relate with estate residents and is just new to the estate, he cannot destroy the estate and break our rules.

“We’re ready to have a head-on collision with him,” a resident of the estate told SaharaReporters.



Pantami was all over the news last year over his past call to Jihad and his unalloyed support for murderous groups like the Taliban and Al-Qaeda.



“This jihad is an obligation for every single believer, especially in Nigeria,’’ Pantami was quoted as saying in one of his vicious preaching in the 2000s.



“Oh God, give victory to the Taliban and Al-Qaeda,” he was quoted to have also said.



In other audio clips that surfaced online, Pantami was also sympathetic to Boko Haram members when delivering sermons at several worship centres in the 2000s.



However, Pantami claimed he had renounced his radical comments and that his views had changed over time. He said he had in the past 15 years been traversing the country to preach against terrorism.



Despite the minister’s claim, most Nigerians said he ought to have resigned due to public backlash and be investigated by the authorities. Should he fail to resign, some commentators said he ought to be sacked by the President.



But the Presidency, in glaring support for Pantami, dismissed the possibility of sacking the controversial minister because he had allegedly apologised for his radical views.