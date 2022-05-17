Terror-linked Buhari's Minister, Pantami Ignores Abuja Estate Rule, Brings Big Generator To Newly Acquired Multi-million Naira Mansion

They said despite explaining to Pantami that the use of generators is against the regulation of the estate, he brought one in broad daylight to show them he is above the law.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 17, 2022

Residents of an estate in Jaji-Kado Area of Abuja have condemned the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami for breaking the neighbourhood’s rules on the use of generators.

Pantami had taken a big generator to his newly acquired multi-million naira house in the area.
 
They said despite explaining to Pantami that the use of generators is against the regulation of the estate, he brought one in broad daylight to show them he is above the law.
 
“Pantami intentionally defied one of our estate rules in Abuja. He brought his generator against the rule of the estate opposite Next Cash N Carry supermarket in Jaji-Kado area.
 
“It’s totally unacceptable and it cannot be allowed. For a terrible neighbour that does not relate with estate residents and is just new to the estate, he cannot destroy the estate and break our rules.

“We’re ready to have a head-on collision with him,” a resident of the estate told SaharaReporters.
 
Pantami was all over the news last year over his past call to Jihad and his unalloyed support for murderous groups like the Taliban and Al-Qaeda.
 
“This jihad is an obligation for every single believer, especially in Nigeria,’’ Pantami was quoted as saying in one of his vicious preaching in the 2000s.
 
“Oh God, give victory to the Taliban and Al-Qaeda,” he was quoted to have also said.
 
In other audio clips that surfaced online, Pantami was also sympathetic to Boko Haram members when delivering sermons at several worship centres in the 2000s.
 
However, Pantami claimed he had renounced his radical comments and that his views had changed over time. He said he had in the past 15 years been traversing the country to preach against terrorism.
 
Despite the minister’s claim, most Nigerians said he ought to have resigned due to public backlash and be investigated by the authorities. Should he fail to resign, some commentators said he ought to be sacked by the President.
 
But the Presidency, in glaring support for Pantami, dismissed the possibility of sacking the controversial minister because he had allegedly apologised for his radical views.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Accident UPDATE: Death Toll In Kano Explosion Rises To Nine
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Write 10 Local Council Areas In Anambra To Prepare For Attacks, Dare Governor Soludo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Radical Boko Haram Preacher And Terrorist Recruiter, Ari-Difinoma, Reportedly Surrenders To Nigerian Army
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal How Nigeria Police Academy Commandant, Others Diverted Over N500 Million Under Guise Of Cooperative Society, Cadets Allege
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Corruption Court Fixes July 22 To Decide Transfer Of Senator Orji Kalu’s N7.1billion Fraud Case To Lagos
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Osun Government Confirms Rehabilitating Road Meant For Ministry Of Works Abuja, Knocks Accord Party Over N3.3billion Fraud Allegation
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Court Vacates Order Restraining Central Bank From Sacking Bank Governor, Emefiele, Over Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Lagos Wants UN To Confirm May 16 As International Day Of The Boy Child
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Top Lecturer At Nigerian Police Academy Justifies Killing Of Female Student, Deborah In Sokoto Over Alleged Blasphemy
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News #JusticeForDeborah: Nigerian Lawyers, NBA Postpone 2022 SPIDEL Conference In Sokoto Over Killing Of Deborah For Alleged Blasphemy
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Accident UPDATE: Death Toll In Kano Explosion Rises To Nine
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Write 10 Local Council Areas In Anambra To Prepare For Attacks, Dare Governor Soludo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Radical Boko Haram Preacher And Terrorist Recruiter, Ari-Difinoma, Reportedly Surrenders To Nigerian Army
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal How Nigeria Police Academy Commandant, Others Diverted Over N500 Million Under Guise Of Cooperative Society, Cadets Allege
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
News Restaurant Demands Compensation Almost 3 Years After Demolition Of Business Structure In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
News Restaurant Demands Compensation Almost 3 Years After Demolition Of Business Structure In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
45 Minutes Ago
News Restaurant Demands Compensation Almost 3 Years After Demolition Of Business Structure In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
44 Minutes Ago
News #JusticeForDeborah: Nigerian Lawyers, NBA Postpone 2022 SPIDEL Conference In Sokoto Over Killing Of Deborah For Alleged Blasphemy
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad