Terrorists Abduct 30 Passengers Along Abuja-Kaduna Highway, Shoot Others

At least, 30 passengers have been abducted by terrorists along the Abuja-Kaduna highway, SaharaReporters learnt.

An unspecified number of persons were said to have been shot during the attack.



The attack came barely two months after bandits derailed a Kaduna-bound train, killing scores and kidnapping several persons including pregnant women, some of whom are still in captivity.

The attack reportedly happened around 4:30 pm on Tuesday, leaving many injured, including women and children.



"The victims were writhing in pain by the roadside while cars were parked on the highway," a source said.



Passengers of a Zamfara State Transport Authority 18-seater bus, one Peugeot 406, two Toyota Corolla, a Golf car, and several other vehicles were attacked by the terrorists.



The terrorists had left the scene before the arrival of security operatives, a source informed.