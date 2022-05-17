Terrorists Abduct 30 Passengers Along Abuja-Kaduna Highway, Shoot Others

The attack reportedly happened around 4:30 pm on Tuesday, leaving many injured, including women and children.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 17, 2022

At least, 30 passengers have been abducted by terrorists along the Abuja-Kaduna highway, SaharaReporters learnt.
An unspecified number of persons were said to have been shot during the attack.
 
The attack came barely two months after bandits derailed a Kaduna-bound train, killing scores and kidnapping several persons including pregnant women, some of whom are still in captivity.

"The victims were writhing in pain by the roadside while cars were parked on the highway," a source said.
 
Passengers of a Zamfara State Transport Authority 18-seater bus, one Peugeot 406, two Toyota Corolla, a Golf car, and several other vehicles were attacked by the terrorists.
 
The terrorists had left the scene before the arrival of security operatives, a source informed.

