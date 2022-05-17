Top Lecturer At Nigerian Police Academy Justifies Killing Of Female Student, Deborah In Sokoto Over Alleged Blasphemy

Justifying the killing, Muhammed who is the Deputy Dean, Faculty of Social and Management Sciences in the police training institution, on Facebook shared a post by one Muhammad Alkali which read, “Nothing provokes Muslim than blasphemy. Know this and know peace.”

by SaharaReporters, New York May 17, 2022

A chief lecturer with the Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, Dr Ibrahim Salihu Muhammed, has supported the lynching of Deborah Samuel Yakubu, a Christian student of Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto by her colleagues.
Justifying the killing, Muhammed who is the Deputy Dean, Faculty of Social and Management Sciences in the police training institution, on Facebook shared a post by one Muhammad Alkali which read, “Nothing provokes Muslim than blasphemy. Know this and know peace.”


The Facebook post by the civilian lecturer comes few days after Deborah was killed and burnt by her colleagues for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
Before she was lynched, the 200-level female student was accused of blasphemy on a WhatsApp chat platform set up by her course mates.
A violent street protest followed the arrest of suspects linked to the lynching of Deborah as the protesters demanded their immediate release by security operatives.
Governor Aminu Tambuwal consequently imposed a 24-hour curfew on Sokoto metropolis on Saturday. He relaxed the curfew on Monday to be observed from dusk to dawn.

