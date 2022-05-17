Unknown Gunmen Write 10 Local Council Areas In Anambra To Prepare For Attacks, Dare Governor Soludo

Gunmen terrorising Anambra State have sent letters to nine local government areas, indicating their plans to attack them.

The listed local government areas are Ihiala, Aguata, Nnewi South, Awka North, Awka South, Idemili North, Idemili South, Orumba South, Orumba North and Anambra East.

The unknown armed men in a message sent to the targeted local government areas challenged security operatives in the state to get ready for action in ‘Biafra Land.’



The letter quoted by The Punch reads, “These local government areas should wait for us soon. We are warning our dear Professor (Professor Charles Soludo, Anambra State governor) that it is time for action and not time to speak big grammar and talking. All the security men occupying should get ready for action.



“Go and tell the President to release our oga (boss), Onyendu, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, or face continuous war – FINAL WARNING.”

Gunmen have attacked and burnt down secretariats of three local government areas including Nnewi South Council headquarters, Ukpor, Aguata Council headquarters, Aguata and Idemili North Council headquarters, Ogidi between March 17 when Governor Soludo assumed office and now.

The latest attack on Idemili North Local Government Area was carried out on May 15.



But the state police command has vowed to get rid of criminals in the state.



On Monday, police operatives killed two hoodlums operating and enforcing a sit-at-home directive at Umunze in the Orumba South local government area of the state.



Also, on Tuesday, police operatives killed some suspected sit-at-home enforcers who were operating around the Ogidi area when they engaged the security operatives in a gun battle.



The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident said the command and other sister agencies had been on patrol to maintain law and order in the state after several attacks and killings carried out by the hoodlums on Monday.



Meanwhile, Ikenga assured the people of the state to go about their normal business without any form of intimidation, harassment or worry, saying there will be adequate security for them.