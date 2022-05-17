UPDATE: Death Toll In Kano Explosion Rises To Nine

The death toll in a gas explosion that occurred in Kano State on Tuesday has increased to nine.



The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs disclosed this while announcing the arrival of the Director-General of the National Emergency Agency, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, at the scene of the incident.

“Nine dead bodies have been recovered so far from the rubble of a collapsed building beside a primary school following an explosion from a gas cylinder at Aba Road in Sabon Gari area of Kano State.



“DG @nemanigeria Mustapha Habib Ahmed was at the site of the incident and coordinated the rescue operations. NEMA is presently coordinating the rescue operations with sister agencies,” it tweeted.



Earlier, the police command in Kano State said the explosion was triggered by a gas cylinder and not a bomb.



“It is not a bomb explosion, it is a gas explosion,” Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Dikko, said in a voice recording.



“A gas cylinder explosion. Because there is a welder, just by the place, and he is the first victim in this situation.”

An eyewitness told SaharaReporters that a welder and two of the apprentices were among the dead.

“I can confirm that a welder there and two of his apprentices were killed; I don’t know if there are more casualties but those killed cannot be fewer than three because I know a welder and two others died,” the source said.

According to the police chief, four persons have been confirmed dead. He said no schoolchildren were among the dead.



Dikko added that the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, were also investigating what led to the gas explosion.



The blast, which occurred on Tuesday morning, affected some buildings and left several injured.



According to the state commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, the incident happened at an animal feed store opposite the school along Aba Road, Sabon Gari area of Fagge local government.



In a statement, Garba called on the people in the state, particularly those living in the area where the incident occurred to remain calm while the government, in collaboration with relevant agencies, investigate the matter.