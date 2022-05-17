UPDATE: Death Toll In Kano Explosion Rises To Nine

Earlier, the police command in Kano State said the explosion was triggered by a gas cylinder and not a bomb.

by Saharareporters, New York May 17, 2022

The death toll in a gas explosion that occurred in Kano State on Tuesday has increased to nine.
 
The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs disclosed this while announcing the arrival of the Director-General of the National Emergency Agency, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, at the scene of the incident.

“Nine dead bodies have been recovered so far from the rubble of a collapsed building beside a primary school following an explosion from a gas cylinder at Aba Road in Sabon Gari area of Kano State.
 
“DG @nemanigeria Mustapha Habib Ahmed was at the site of the incident and coordinated the rescue operations. NEMA is presently coordinating the rescue operations with sister agencies,” it tweeted.
 
Earlier, the police command in Kano State said the explosion was triggered by a gas cylinder and not a bomb.
 
“It is not a bomb explosion, it is a gas explosion,” Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Dikko, said in a voice recording.
 
“A gas cylinder explosion. Because there is a welder, just by the place, and he is the first victim in this situation.”
An eyewitness told SaharaReporters that a welder and two of the apprentices were among the dead.
“I can confirm that a welder there and two of his apprentices were killed; I don’t know if there are more casualties but those killed cannot be fewer than three because I know a welder and two others died,” the source said.
According to the police chief, four persons have been confirmed dead. He said no schoolchildren were among the dead.
 
Dikko added that the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, were also investigating what led to the gas explosion.
 
The blast, which occurred on Tuesday morning, affected some buildings and left several injured.
 
According to the state commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, the incident happened at an animal feed store opposite the school along Aba Road, Sabon Gari area of Fagge local government.
 
In a statement, Garba called on the people in the state, particularly those living in the area where the incident occurred to remain calm while the government, in collaboration with relevant agencies, investigate the matter.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Accident Blast At Yemen Airport Kills 25, Wounds 110
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Accident Poly Ibadan Worker Killed As Car Plunges Into Lagoon
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Accident UPDATE: Confusion As Lagos Airport Records Second Fire Outbreak In Two Years
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fire Guts Borno State Government House
0 Comments
12 Months Ago
Accident One Rescued, 13 Vehicles Destroyed In Tanker Explosion Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Accident Two Dead, One Injured In Auto Crash In Ondo
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Court Vacates Order Restraining Central Bank From Sacking Bank Governor, Emefiele, Over Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Lagos Wants UN To Confirm May 16 As International Day Of The Boy Child
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Top Lecturer At Nigerian Police Academy Justifies Killing Of Female Student, Deborah In Sokoto Over Alleged Blasphemy
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News #JusticeForDeborah: Nigerian Lawyers, NBA Postpone 2022 SPIDEL Conference In Sokoto Over Killing Of Deborah For Alleged Blasphemy
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Write 10 Local Council Areas In Anambra To Prepare For Attacks, Dare Governor Soludo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Terror-linked Buhari's Minister, Pantami Ignores Abuja Estate Rule, Brings Big Generator To Newly Acquired Multi-million Naira Mansion
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Radical Boko Haram Preacher And Terrorist Recruiter, Ari-Difinoma, Reportedly Surrenders To Nigerian Army
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal How Nigeria Police Academy Commandant, Others Diverted Over N500 Million Under Guise Of Cooperative Society, Cadets Allege
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Restaurant Demands Compensation Almost 3 Years After Demolition Of Business Structure In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
News Restaurant Demands Compensation Almost 3 Years After Demolition Of Business Structure In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
54 Minutes Ago
News Restaurant Demands Compensation Almost 3 Years After Demolition Of Business Structure In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
News #JusticeForDeborah: Nigerian Lawyers, NBA Postpone 2022 SPIDEL Conference In Sokoto Over Killing Of Deborah For Alleged Blasphemy
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad