Allow Nnamdi Kanu To Watch Football Matches of His Choice – Justice Nyako Tells Secret Police, DSS

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered the Department of State Services to always allow the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to watch the football matches of his choice and at any time.

Kanu had told Justice Nyako on Wednesday that his favourite Football Club was English Premier League side, Liverpool.

Justice Binta Nyako had jokingly asked Kanu, who is facing treasonable felony charges before her court, which football team he supports, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria.

She said she had always seen Kanu in the media, adorning clothes of different football clubs different from the designer clothes he wore to court.

“What is your team?” Nyako asked.

Kanu, who was in the dock, said: “My team is Liverpool even from the age of seven.”

The development occurred when Kanu’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, complained that the State Security Services (SSS) had not been allowing him and other counsels enough time to meet with the IPOB leader whenever they visited him in detention.

The judge then reminded Ozekhome that he had once thanked the SSS in open court for procuring an orthopaedic mattress, pillow and others for his client.

She said she had already ordered that the security outfit should give Kanu moderate treatment and care while in detention like food, clothing, medicare, etc.

Then Nyako turned to Kanu and said despite her order for him to change his clothes, the IPOB leader continued to put on the same Fendi designers’ wear.

The judge said though Kanu, on his own accord, kept coming to the court with the same attire, she saw him in the media with other clothes.

Nyako then asked Kanu if he was a fan of Chelsea Football Club going by the designer’s clothes he kept wearing to court.

The judge then told the SSS legal director who was in court to always allow Kanu to watch the matches of his favourite football club.

“You must allow the defendant to watch the matches any day they are playing,” she said, adding that she was going to make an order to that effect.

The SSS official, however, said his office had always given him access to watch television.