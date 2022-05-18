Ex-Enugu Governor, Senator Nnamani, Hoodlums Brutalise Former Council Chair, Chiene At PDP Meeting

Former governor, Chimaroke Nnamani, who is also Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District, and thugs allegedly working for him have brutalised a former Local Council Chairman, Chiene Chiene.

Insider sources told SaharaReporters that the incident happened on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at the Enugu North Local Government Secretariat, when Nnamani was consulting with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates on the coming primary elections.

According to a source, the Senator was going round, interfacing with the delegates and immediately he spotted Hon. Chiene, who was former Chairman of Enugu South Local Government, between July 2007 to January 2008, he moved towards him.

Chiene who apparently was excited bowed in humility to shake the Senator, only for him to receive a kick at his groin.

The source continued that as Chiene bent down, Nnamani allegedly slapped the former council chairman, causing commotion at the meeting.

Senator Nnamani was said to have latter while addressing the delegates, justified his attack saying, "You know this happened always in politics or are you not aware? It is part of politics.”

A video of the incident which had gone viral on social media showed Chiene with a cut on his head in the hospital after being beaten by Nnamani’s thugs.

However, Nnamchi John Egbo, Chiene's brother had in a statement which was available to SaharaReporters, condemned the unprovoked attack on his brother.

He said "What would have been the actual reason leading to this extent Is my brother not a PDP, is he not a stalwart? Is he not a stakeholder, is he not a PDP faithful, has he not contributed reasonably and considerably towards the growth and development of PDP from its formation stage (1998-1999)? What wrong has he done to deserve this level of harassment, beating, humiliation and intimidation?

Meanwhile, one of Nnamani's media aides, Mr Dan Nwome, in a post on his social media platform, justified the assault by his boss.

He stated, "Senator Nnamani was at the council headquarters of Enugu North Local Government Area on Sunday evening for a scheduled meeting with statutory and ad hoc delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Enugu North/South LGAs ahead of the party’s primaries when the incident occurred.

"The meeting was the third and final leg of his interface with party delegates which had seen him visit Enugu East/Isi Uzo LGAs as well as Nkanu East/West LGAs where he received rousing welcome from party members.

"Upon arrival at Enugu North headquarters, the senator as usual approached the delegates already seared for exchange of pleasantries. However, there was an altercation involving security operatives and a group of rough looking men led by Chiene Chiene when the latter menacingly tried to break into the security ring around the senator but was barred by the vigilant security operatives.

"Astonishingly, Chiene grabbed the rifle sling of a DSS operative shielding the senator provoking a swift move from the alarmed operatives to retrieve the rifle from him. But Chiene, obviously under the influence, dangerously confronted the operatives, daring them to shoot, as they swooped on him.

"Notwithstanding, the DSS have reportedly invited Hon Chiene in their bid to establish the facts of the incident, including his suspected politically motivated premeditated attempted assault on the senator, breach of public peace and unlawful forceful seizure of firearm from an operative at the event, " Nwome wrote.