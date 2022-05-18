Gunmen Enforcing Sit-at-home Order Kill One, Burn Dangote Trucks In Delta

The gunmen reportedly killed one person, burnt down two Dangote trucks, one commercial tricycle, otherwise known as keke Napep and damaged one Audi car.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 18, 2022

There was chaos at Ugbolu community close to Asaba, the capital of Delta State on Wednesday as residents scampered for safety when gunmen suspected to be enforcing sit-at-home declared invaded the community.
The attackers were reported to have blocked the Ugbolu/Illah Road at Mile 5, shooting indiscriminately, during which one person was killed, Daily Post reports.

File photo used to illustrate story.
The attackers were reported to have blocked the Ugbolu/Illah Road at Mile 5, shooting indiscriminately, during which one person was killed, Daily Post reports.
SaharaReporters had on Monday reported that the spokesperson of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Emma Powerful, declared May 18 and 26 as sit-at-home in honour of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s appearance in court for his continued trial.
However, another top pro-Biafra leader, Simon Ekpa, in a separate video declared “total lock down” in the region from May 16 to 18.
This will be the first time the violent enforcement of the sit-at-home order extended to the neighbouring South-South state.

 
