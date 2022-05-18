How Nigerian Policemen Physically Assaulted Me, Extorted N40,000 – Ondo Resident

The police officers stopped a bus he boarded at Omu-Aran checkpoint on his way from Akure, Ondo State, to attend his friend's wedding ceremony in Kwara.

by Saharareporters, New York May 18, 2022

An Ondo State resident, Temitope Oluwa, has narrated on Twitter how the Nigerian Police personnel assaulted and extorted N40,000 from him at a checkpoint in Omu-Aran, Ifelodun Local Area of Kwara State.

Oluwa disclosed that the police officers stopped a bus he boarded at Omu-Aran checkpoint on his way from Akure, Ondo State, to attend his friend's wedding ceremony in Kwara.

"The only identification that the policemen had was a jacket they were putting on their mufti clothes. They were all armed including the driver.

“They stopped my car; which is a public transport, told us to come down. I came down, one officer was joking with me, I responded well. I asked them why they were checking our phones. I said I thought it was not legal, based on what @Princemoye1 always says. Never knew that’s an offence.

“I was slapped from behind that my phone fell off my hand, only God knows what these guys are doing. I was detained, that I should call @Princemoye1.”

He continued: "After several hours, I complained I was hungry, my phone wasn’t even in the station, I couldn’t make call to any of my people as well. I knew I’d have to come here to report my case; hence I played with them because they were telling me to bring N200,000.

“I had two bundles of 200 notes (N40,000) which I held for my friend’s wedding, I had to beg them to collect the money. They collected it and they were just releasing me since 9am. It’s 3pm now.

"@Princemoye1 sir, all I could see is the plate on their patrol vehicle which is NPF 558 OD, the name of the officer that detained me INSPECTOR ALEX, the name of the officer that released me INSPECTOR AJAYI.”

Meanwhile, while reacting to this incident, the Police Public Relation Officer, Kwara State Command, Okansanmi Ajayi, said the suspected police officers had been arrested by the state command and the matter was being thoroughly investigated.

"The victims have been contacted and invited to come and identify the men for proper investigation," Ajayi added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police How Nigeria Police Academy Commandant Succumbed To Blackmail, Gave Authority To Acting Coordinator To Cover For ‘Dull’ Son Who Buys Marks In School— Sources
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Local Doctor Treating Bandits For Gunshot Injuries In Katsina
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Police How We Killed Killers Of Jonathan's Ex-Aide, Gulak—Police
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Police How Police Officers Repelled Gunmen In 4 Vehicles Who Attacked Two Divisions In Imo —Commissioner
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
CRIME Police Arrest 19-Year Old Religious Fraudster In Adamawa State
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Human Rights June 12 Protest: Police Release Newspaper Editor, Agba Jalingo After Fake Petition
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Many Feared Killed, Houses, Shops Burnt As Traders, Commercial Motorbike Riders Clash In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Cause Of Kano Explosion Doesn’t Matter, Whether It Was Suicide Bombing Or Gas Explosion – Emergency Management Boss
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Commanding Officer, Lt. Col. Okore Still Missing Eight Days After Terrorists Ambushed Military Convoy In Taraba
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Lagos Places Total Ban On Commercial Motorbike Riders In Six Local Council Areas
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Sit-At-Home: Hoodlums Kill Woman, Raze Minivan As Markets, Schools, Others Close In Enugu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics I’m More Qualified Than Osinbajo Because While I Was Rivers Assembly Speaker, He Was Just A Commissioner – Amaechi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Suspends Accountant-General Of The Federation, Ahmed Idris, Indefinitely Over N80billion Alleged Fraud
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Sports PSG’s Senegalese Footballer, Idrissa Gueye, Under Fire, Questioned For ‘Refusing To Wear LGBTQ Shirt’
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
News Russian Soldier Pleads Guilty To Killing Unarmed Civilian In Ukraine Trial
0 Comments
39 Minutes Ago
Opinion Nigeria’s Next President Deserves Pity, By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
31 Minutes Ago
Politics Buhari Will Decide What To Do About Malami, Ngige, Other Ministers Who Dropped Presidential Ambitions – Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
30 Minutes Ago
Legal Allow Nnamdi Kanu To Watch Football Matches of His Choice – Justice Nyako Tells Secret Police, DSS
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad