I’m More Qualified Than Osinbajo Because While I Was Rivers Assembly Speaker, He Was Just A Commissioner – Amaechi

The former minister resigned from President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet to pursue his presidential ambition under the platform of the APC.

by Saharareporters, New York May 18, 2022

A former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said he is more qualified to lead Nigeria than Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu.
 
Amaechi disclosed this on Wednesday during his visit to Kano as part of his consultations ahead of the All Progressives Congress’ presidential primary election.

The former minister resigned from President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet to pursue his presidential ambition under the platform of the APC.
 
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, during the meeting, however, refused to endorse Amaechi.
 
Ganduje, who is known to be an ally of Tinubu, said Kano as a “swing state, will continue to swing”.
 
He added that Amaechi would know where the state eventually swings to at the appropriate time.
 
Meanwhile, the former minister said he was more qualified than Tinubu, noting that the former Lagos governor had never been a minister, and even as a lawmaker, Tinubu only served for a few months.
 
He added that he was more qualified than Vice President Yemi Osinbajo because while Osinbajo was a commissioner in Lagos, he was already a Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly.
He added that he ended up as a two-term governor while the VP’s only other appointment after being a commissioner was as Vice President.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Will Decide What To Do About Malami, Ngige, Other Ministers Who Dropped Presidential Ambitions – Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Ruling APC Party Lists 3 Presidential Aspirants Who Bought N100Million Forms But Failed To Submit
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Ruling APC Party Adjusts Timetable, Fixes New Dates For Presidential Primary, Others
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Ex-Enugu Governor, Senator Nnamani, Hoodlums Brutalise Former Council Chair, Chiene At PDP Meeting
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics One Killed As APC Party Members Protest In Rivers State
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Oyo APC Party Crisis Deepens As New Faction Swears In Chairman
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Alleged N47bn Fraud: Nigerian Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests Ex-Managing Director Of Niger Delta Development Commission, Nsima Ekere
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnappers Behind Greenfield University Abduction, Killing Of Students Arrested
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Will Decide What To Do About Malami, Ngige, Other Ministers Who Dropped Presidential Ambitions – Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Ohanaeze Calls For Arrest Of Northern Elders Forum Spokesman, Baba-Ahmed, Says He's A Threat To Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Arrested Kidnappers Confessed To Raping New Bride Multiple Times, Beheading Male Victim After Collecting Ransom – Nigeria Police
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ruling APC Party Lists 3 Presidential Aspirants Who Bought N100Million Forms But Failed To Submit
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Ruling APC Party Adjusts Timetable, Fixes New Dates For Presidential Primary, Others
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Nnamdi Kanu Trial: Ohanaeze Youths Accuse Security Agencies Of Stripping Igbo Women Naked, Demand Apology
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Vacates Order Restraining Central Bank From Sacking Bank Governor, Emefiele, Over Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Nigeria’s Next President Deserves Pity, By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Fresh ‘Okada’ Ban: History Of Failures With Lagos Ban On Commercial Motorbikes, All Barks, No Lasting Enforcement
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Lagos Places Total Ban On Commercial Motorbike Riders In Six Local Council Areas
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad