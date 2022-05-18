Lagos Places Total Ban On Commercial Motorbike Riders In Six Local Council Areas

This order came a few days after a sound engineer, identified as David, was reportedly lynched by a group of motorcyclists in Lekki over N100 balance.

by Saharareporters, New York May 18, 2022


The Lagos State Government has placed a total ban on motorcyclists, popularly known as 'Okada riders' in six local government areas in the state.

The prohibition was announced by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Wednesday while speaking with all Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Area Commanders across the State today at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

File photo used to illustrate story

Mr Sanwo-Olu stated that the ban, which he described as “total”, is to stop motorcyclists' operation in the whole of Ikeja, Surulere, Eti Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island and Apapa local government areas of the state.

"This order will be effective from the 1st of June. This is a phase banning we are going to be embarking on so that others know that they either get out or find something else to do," he noted.

The motorcyclist was said to have conveyed the duo to the destination when an argument bordering on N100 ensued between the motorcyclist and David’s friends.

The argument was said to have degenerated into a fight, as the motorcyclist sought the support of other motorcyclists, who intervened in the matter.

However, David was later killed by the mob, who also burnt his corpse.

