New Bail Application For Nnamdi Kanu Coming – IPOB Leader’s Lawyer, Ejimakor Reacts To Court Ruling

Justice Binta Nyako on Wednesday had refused to grant bail to Kanu.

by saharareporters, new york May 18, 2022

Aloy Ejimakor, a special counsel for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has reacted to the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja, denying Kanu's application for bail.
In a ruling on the IPOB leader's bail application on Wednesday, Justice Nyako had said she was not convinced as to why Kanu breached his previous bail conditions.
The court, therefore, insisted that Kanu must explain why he jumped bail before he could enjoy another favourable discretion from the court.
Reacting in an interview, Ejimakor explained that a recent court ruling by an Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia would have an implication on Justice Binta Nyako’s ruling.
He explained that the ruling of the Umuahia-led court was the only basis for which the Abuja ruling would proceed.
Daily Post quoted Ejimakor as saying, “She denied the bail application, but she also ruled that Kanu can reapply for bail with an explanation of why he did not attend court in 2017. This is where the Umuahia judgment will come into play.
“The initial bail application (the one denied today) was filed before the Umuahia judgment that impliedly exonerated Kanu from the notion that he had jumped bail in 2017. Very significant. It’s the only basis upon which the new bail application can proceed.”

