Nigeria’s Ruling APC Party Adjusts Timetable, Fixes New Dates For Presidential Primary, Others

Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has again reviewed its timetable for primary elections for various elective positions.



National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, released the new timetable on Wednesday with a few adjustments to the former one.

He said the new dates were approved by the party’s National Working Committee at its meeting on Wednesday.



The statement read, “The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress on Wednesday, 18th of May, 2022, approved an adjusted Timetable/Schedule of Activities for the Governorship, State House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and Presidential primaries and appeals as follows:



“Governorship and House of Representatives – Thursday, 26th of May, 2022. Senate and House of Assembly – Friday, 27th of May, 2022.



“For election appeals: Governorship and House of Representatives – Friday, 27th of May, 2022.



“Senate and House of Assembly – Saturday, 28th of May, 2022. Special convention for presidential primaries holds Sunday 29th – Monday, 30th of May, 2022.”



These adjustments are coming amidst calls for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the deadline for the conclusion of all primaries.



The country’s 18 registered political parties, through the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) had last Tuesday, asked the commission to review its timetable and schedule of activities to afford member parties enough time to put their houses in order.



The electoral body has insisted on June 3 as the deadline for party primaries.