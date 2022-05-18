Nigerian Army Commanding Officer, Lt. Col. Okore Still Missing Eight Days After Terrorists Ambushed Military Convoy In Taraba

Eight days after the attack and seven days after the statement released by the army, the lieutenant colonel has yet to be found or rescued.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 18, 2022

An army commanding officer, Lieutenant Colonel Ememike S. Okore (N/11717), who was declared missing following an ambush by gunmen suspected to be terrorists in Taraba State is yet to be found, SaharaReporters has gathered.

Gunmen last Tuesday ambushed a military convoy in Tati village, killing six soldiers and kidnapping Lieutenant Colonel Okore.
 
Those killed were Dauda Tata (7NA/44/4046), Yusuf Salihu (95NA/40/5031), Ndubuise Okonkwo (96NA/42/6911), Abdullahi Ibrahim (13NA/70/7901), Emmanuel Jerry (14NA/72/14051) and Sani Isa (14NA/72/15462).
 
In a statement last Wednesday, Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, said troops of the 93 Battalion had launched an operation to rescue the abducted senior officer.
 
“Troops are currently in pursuit of the bandits and will leave no stone unturned in the ongoing search and rescue operations for the missing personnel,” he had said.
 
“The good people of Taraba state are enjoined to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement to security agencies.”
 
However, eight days after the attack and seven days after the statement released by the army, the lieutenant colonel has yet to be found or rescued.
 
Meanwhile, SaharaReporters learnt that Okore was illegally dismissed by the army authorities in 2015 but was reinstated by the National Industrial Court in 2018.
 
He was among senior officers accused of failing to perform their military duties during a fight against Boko Haram which resulted in the militants’ capture of Baga, the centre of a multinational force in Borno State.
 
The missing officer, then a Major in the army was tried by a special court-martial for cowardice.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnappers Behind Greenfield University Abduction, Killing Of Students Arrested
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: I Have Performed Better Than Jonathan, Says Buhari
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Currently Attacking Dikwa In Borno
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Terrorism IPOB Hits Back At Sheikh Gumi Over Comparison With Boko Haram
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Niger Governor Orders Indefinite Closure Of Boarding Schools Over Abduction Of GSC Staff, Students
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram 13 Killed, 40 Injured As Rocket Hits Maiduguri
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Alleged N47bn Fraud: Nigerian Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests Ex-Managing Director Of Niger Delta Development Commission, Nsima Ekere
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics I’m More Qualified Than Osinbajo Because While I Was Rivers Assembly Speaker, He Was Just A Commissioner – Amaechi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnappers Behind Greenfield University Abduction, Killing Of Students Arrested
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Will Decide What To Do About Malami, Ngige, Other Ministers Who Dropped Presidential Ambitions – Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Ohanaeze Calls For Arrest Of Northern Elders Forum Spokesman, Baba-Ahmed, Says He's A Threat To Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Arrested Kidnappers Confessed To Raping New Bride Multiple Times, Beheading Male Victim After Collecting Ransom – Nigeria Police
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ruling APC Party Lists 3 Presidential Aspirants Who Bought N100Million Forms But Failed To Submit
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Ruling APC Party Adjusts Timetable, Fixes New Dates For Presidential Primary, Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Nnamdi Kanu Trial: Ohanaeze Youths Accuse Security Agencies Of Stripping Igbo Women Naked, Demand Apology
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Vacates Order Restraining Central Bank From Sacking Bank Governor, Emefiele, Over Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Nigeria’s Next President Deserves Pity, By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Fresh ‘Okada’ Ban: History Of Failures With Lagos Ban On Commercial Motorbikes, All Barks, No Lasting Enforcement
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad