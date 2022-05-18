One Killed As APC Party Members Protest In Rivers State

by Saharareporters, New York May 18, 2022

A yet-to-be-identified man has been reported dead during a protest by some members of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State.

The deceased, who was also a protester, was found lying face-down in front of the state party’s secretariat on Woji road in the new Government Residential Area of Port Harcourt after security men shot repeatedly into the air to scare the protesters.

It is not yet clear if the deceased was hit by a bullet or died as a result of a stampede while the crowd was running for safety.

A group of APC members loyal to a former lawmaker representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District, Senator Magnus Abe, had surrounded the party’s secretariat to protest their alleged exclusion from the screening of aspirants for the State House of Assembly primary.

The protesters also alleged that the state leadership of the party had hijacked the process of nominating delegates for the party’s primaries.

The party members were singing solidarity songs and displaying placards to express their grievances when some security men at the APC secretariat began shooting live bullets into the air to scare the protesters.

It was gathered that the action by the security agents caused both the protesters and journalists to run for safety.

The Rivers State Police Command has yet to comment on the matter.

Saharareporters, New York

