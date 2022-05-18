Ruling APC Party Lists 3 Presidential Aspirants Who Bought N100Million Forms But Failed To Submit

Ngige and Sylva are among the members of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet who made a U-turn after the President directed ministers with political ambitions to resign from office.

by Saharareporters, New York May 18, 2022

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka has mentioned the names of three persons who did not submit the party’s N100 million presidential nomination and expression of interest forms they had bought.

Morka said out of the 28 aspirants who bought the forms, only three failed to submit the forms namely: Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva and Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele. Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Morka said this on Wednesday while featuring on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

The APC spokesperson also said Eagle’s Square in Abuja had not been confirmed as the venue for the presidential primaries.

Speaking on the aspirants, Morka said some aspirants only reneged in public but have yet to officially communicate with the media.

“Some of those who reneged might have done so in the public space but are yet to communicate that to the party and they don’t necessarily happen at the same time.

“Except for those who have made their submissions, we don’t have information confirming or notifying us of their decisions.

“We have 28 altogether who purchased forms and at the last count, we have about 25 who made submissions of those forms but three of them did not and that will be Senator Chris Ngige, Godwin Emefiele and Timpire Sylvia.”

Morka earlier said the party had reviewed its timetable for primary elections for various elective positions.

He released the new timetable on Wednesday with a few adjustments to the former one.

He said the new dates were approved by the party’s National Working Committee at its meeting on Wednesday.

The statement read, “The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress on Wednesday, 18th of May, 2022, approved an adjusted Timetable/Schedule of Activities for the Governorship, State House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and Presidential primaries and appeals as follows:

“Governorship and House of Representatives – Thursday, 26th of May, 2022. Senate and House of Assembly – Friday, 27th of May, 2022.

“For election appeals: Governorship and House of Representatives – Friday, 27th of May, 2022.

“Senate and House of Assembly – Saturday, 28th of May, 2022. Special convention for presidential primaries holds Sunday 29th – Monday, 30th of May, 2022.”

Saharareporters, New York

