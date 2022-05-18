Sit-At-Home: Hoodlums Kill Woman, Raze Minivan As Markets, Schools, Others Close In Enugu

An unidentified woman has been reportedly killed by hoodlums suspected to be enforcing sit-at-home order on Wednesday at PRODA Junction along Enugu-Abakaliki highway in the Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.



The hoodlums also burnt a Toyota Sienna minivan at Old Orie Emene junction.

The two incidents were reported to have occurred around 6:00 am. Details about the killing of the middle-aged woman were still sketchy at the time of filing the report; however, the Sienna minivan was attacked while its driver was conveying some passengers to an undisclosed location in the state.



Sources told SaharaReporters that the hoodlums who were moving in a bus intercepted the minivan at Orie Emene junction, and discharged the occupants of the vehicle, including the driver before setting it on fire.



Meanwhile, economic activities across the state were grounded on Wednesday as a result of the sit-at-home order. Schools, markets, banks, malls and petrol stations were closed in total compliance.



Our correspondent who monitored the development in some parts of the state reports in Emene, New Heaven, Abakpa, GRA, and Obiagu, roads and streets were deserted.



Apart from a handful of military patrol vans spotted at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium heading towards Obiagu and empty police vans strategically parked at the Holy Ghost Roundabout and Ogbete main market; there was no sign of security presence.



Also, surveillance aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force has been conducting reconnaissance missions around the state capital and nearby towns since 6:30 am.



Efforts to get police reaction were unsuccessful as the command's spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, didn't answer calls on his mobile phone.