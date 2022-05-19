‘Okada’ Ban: Tension In Lagos Community As Commercial Motorcyclists Protest, Attack Police Officers For Enforcing Ban



There was tension in the Iyana Iba-Ojo axis of Lagos State on Thursday when commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as Okada riders, clashed with police officers from Onireke Police Station.

Lagos Government on Wednesday announced an ‘indefinite and total’ ban on the operations of Okada in six local government areas of the state, including Ikeja, Surulere, Eti Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island and Apapa.

Police officers from the Onireke police station, Ojo, reportedly visited the area to impound some motorcycles and take them to their station.

This attracted the outrage of the operators who took to the streets on Thursday to protest the ban, which resulted in a violent clash between the security operatives and the motorbike riders.

The motorcyclists were said to have mobilised and pelted the police station with stones in an attempt to forcibly recover the impounded motorcycles.

Policemen in retaliation, shot sporadically into the air to disperse the motorcyclists.

Meanwhile, this resulted in a roadblock as passengers along the roads leading to Ojo Cantonment and surrounding areas were stranded.

Speaking with SaharaReporters on Thursday, the Lagos State Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin explained that there was no clash between the officers and motorcyclists but confirmed that some of the riders pelted the police station with stones.

He, however, added that some suspects have been arrested.

Hundeyin further noted that the area is calm and police officers are on the ground to ensure peace is maintained.

“I am not aware of any clash between policemen and Okada riders. I am aware that policemen went to the area to enforce the Okada ban and they impounded over 200 motorcycles and arrested some of the riders that were very unruly and confrontational.

“Yes. They were arrested but it didn't degenerate into a clash. I can confirm to you that the area is calm, vehicles are now moving freely and police officers are on the ground to ensure there is no breakdown of law and order.”