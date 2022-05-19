2023: I Plan To Begin Farming When Buhari Leaves Office – Femi Adesina

The Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has said he planned to go into farming when his principal leaves office by May 2023.

Both Adesina and Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, have been criticised by many Nigerians because of the unpopular statements they churned out in defending government’s failures and how they also attacked critics of the Buhari government.

Meanwhile, Adesina, in a post on his verified Facebook page, stated that he received the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (Edo State Chapter) in his office, and told them that he would become a farmer at the end of the administration.

In the post titled, “They have seen tomorrow”, he said, “When I finish in government, by the mercies of God, I intend to return to active media work and also be a farmer. May God make it happen. Amen.

“It was then big surprise to me when I got notification from the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (Edo State Chapter), saying they were coming to make me a Patron of the group. I asked myself: “how did they know I was planning to go into farming? They must have seen tomorrow.”

“And true to their words, the farmers came; farmers of cassava, cucumber, pineapples, fish, cattle, and other crops and livestock. And they made me their Patron. Men, women, and a youth; they were led by their Chairman, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Bako E. Dogwo, Coordinator General, Bassa Traditional Rulers and Elites.

“The Chairman said having followed my activities as Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, “we decided that you deserve not only commendation, but also to be honored as our Patron."

“The farmers added: “We wish to congratulate you as you are being appointed Patron based on your antecedents. We say big congratulations, and look forward to see you rising higher.

“This is a surprising honor. I could only promise the farmers that I would continue to serve the President, and my country to the best of my ability.”