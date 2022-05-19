Abia State Shuts University Indefinitely As Students, Residents Protest Over Rising Attacks, Kidnappings

The Abia State University, Uturu, has announced indefinite closure of the institution after a protest organised by students against abductions and killings by herdsmen turned violent on Thursday.

The school gave the directive in a notice titled “Mid-Semester Break.”

Abia State University.

According to the notice, the school said the break would start on Friday as it asked students to vacate their “halls of residence and await further directives on the date of return.”

Residents of Uturu, Okigwe communities and the students on Thursday had blocked the Umuahia-Enugu Expressway to protest incessant kidnapping, killing of students, lecturers and travellers by suspected herdsmen.

The protest, however, became violent when security operatives intruded into the demonstration by scaring protesters away with gunshots.

Some students in a video were seen scampering for safety in the ensuing melee amid sounds of gunshots.

There have been growing concerns in the South-East over the rising cases of killings and abductions in the region.