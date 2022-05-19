Boko Haram, Ansaru Terrorists In Kaduna, Luring Residents With Gifts To Join Groups – Governor El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has expressed concern over the activities of terrorist groups in Kaduna State.

El-Rufai made this known during the presentation of the first quarter security report for 2022 to the state’s security council.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai

The governor expressed worry that the terrorists were moving from the North-East to the North-West to destroy the region.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, also disclosed that members of the Ansaru and Boko Haram terrorist groups have penetrated some parts of Birnin Gwari and Giwa local government areas.

Aruwan said the terrorists have been luring locals with gifts to join the groups.

Meanwhile, Aruwan said no fewer than 360 people have been killed by suspected terrorists in different parts of Kaduna State from January to April.

Kaduna central senatorial zone recorded the highest casualties with 214 deaths, the commissioner said.

Aruwan further noted that 1,389 people were kidnapped by bandits in different attacks across Kaduna State during the period under review, including the 62 victims of the March 28 attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train.

The train was attacked in Katari, Kaduna State, Nigeria.

At around 7:45 pm, hundreds of passengers travelling northwards on their way to Nigeria's northwest were kidnapped.

Some of the passengers were killed, while some were injured by the terrorists.