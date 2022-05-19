David’s Murder: Tension In Lagos Posh Community, Lekki, As Residents Tighten Security Over Suspected Attack By Commercial Motorcyclists



Residents of Lekki Residential Area in Lagos have planned strategic actions to strengthen their security ahead of a suspected attack by commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as Okada Riders.

This was seen in a statement obtained by SaharaReporters on Thursday, titled, 'SECURITY ALERT-ADMIRALTY WAY LEKKI PHASE 1', saying that residents of the area have resolved to reschedule the closing time of some main gates leading to the estate.

The statement reads: "Dear Colleagues, kindly find below an alert we received from the Lekki Resident Association.

"This situation is an offshoot from the incident that occurred 2 days ago, Sunday 15th May 2022 when an engineer (David) was beaten and burnt to death by Okada riders over an argument on 100 naira along Admiralty way, Lekki Phase 1.

"Intelligence report reaching us is that following the raid on Okada riders and seizure of their bikes in Lekki Phase 1, the riders believe this is instigated by Lekki residents, who are determined to take away their sources of livelihood. To this end, there are plans to invade the inner streets to cause havoc anytime from now.

"In its proactive nature, the EXCO has therefore decided to begin closing all gates by 10:00 pm instead of midnight and open them by 5:00 am. Albert lyorah Gate will also be closed by 10:00 pm and opened by 5:00 am until the situation improves.

"Also, their security protocols with regards to vehicular and pedestrian movements will be strictly enforced.”

"Security Advisory: Abide by the advice from the Lekki Residents Association above; Avoid any movements around this area during this period; Maintain situational awareness; Do not panic; Use alternative routes during this period; Carry a valid identification; Report any observation while on the way to the HPSS and CSO; Stay safe,” the circular added.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported the arrest of some suspects in connection to the gruesome murder of a sound engineer, identified as David, in the area.

David was lynched and burnt, allegedly by a group of Hausa men due to a misunderstanding with a commercial motorcyclist, popularly called Okada rider, over N100.

Two friends of David, identified as Frank and Philip, were also allegedly beaten till they became unconscious. They are said to be receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.