Don't Hold Crusade In South-East Because Of Rampaging Gunmen — IPOB Advises Deeper Life Church Overseer, Kumuyi

Kumuyi and the organisers of the programme should analyse the current security situation in the South-East region and shelve plans to hold the crusade.

by Saharareporters, New York May 19, 2022

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has urged the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, to suspend the crusade scheduled to hold in Abia State.

IPOB, in a statement by the spokesperson, Emma Powerful, said Kumuyi and the organisers of the programme should analyse the current security situation in the South-East region and shelve plans to hold the crusade.

The group said it was concerned about the security of lives and property of those who would be attending the crusade stating that it would not allow anyone lose his/her life because of the programme as there were “political and criminal activities” in the region.

IPOB urged the Christian leader to pray for an end to the insecurity challenge in the region while challenging Kumuyi and other church leaders to support the agitations for the independence of Biafra and the Oduduwa nations.

The statement reads, ”We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU wish to advise Pastor Kumuyi of Deeper life Ministry to take note of the security situation in the South-East as he comes to Aba for his gospel crusade. Let him and the organisers of the crusade make sure that nothing happens.

“The security of this region is not good because of political and criminal activities, therefore we advise him to stop this crusade for security reasons. IPOB will not allow anyone to die because of this crusade scheduled to hold in Aba. The operation of criminals operating as unknown gunmen infiltrating the events is high and they will blame it on IPOB.

“We ask him to pray for an end to the insecurity in Biafra land if he can. We charge Christians and men of God in Biafra land to engage God in fervent prayers to expose all those behind the insecurity in our land.

“We equally want them to be united against the Islamic agenda against non-Muslims in Nigeria. We had expected them to demand justice for the innocent Deborah Yakubu burnt alive by Muslim fanatics in Sokoto State. Her killers are walking freely today and 34 lawyers shamelessly volunteered to defend her Killers but Christians are just watching them.

“The double-faced Nigeria security agencies only managed to arrest two of her killers because they are Muslims but if it were to be in Biafra land all the youths on the street will be in police cell by now while the unlucky ones would have been killed.

“How many Igbo or Christian lawyers came to defend our Leader fighting for the freedom of all Biafrans but 34 Muslim lawyers have come in defense of killers of Deborah Yakubu?

“Is it not time Christians and Men of God woke up to the realities in Nigeria? They should support Biafra and Oduduwa agitators in their bid to free Biafra and Oduduwa republics from the Islamic bondage in Nigeria so that they will enjoy freedom of worship in both republics.

“Leah Shuaibu is still in captivity today because she is a Christian but all the Muslims abducted along with her have since been freed. Christians must support IPOB to liberate them from bondage in Nigeria.

“Kumuyi should also pray against wicked Leaders and saboteurs in Biafra land and Nigeria. They are the real problems of the people. Let him use the opportunity to pray against the powers holding people captive in Nigeria in his church in Lagos.”

