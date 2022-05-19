Efforts Ongoing To Rescue Abducted Anambra Lawmaker Despite Spending Three Days — Governor Soludo

A member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Okey Okoye, who was kidnapped earlier this week, had yet to be released by his abductors.

The lawmaker representing Aguata II state constituency was kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Aguata on Sunday alongside Cyril Chiegboka, his campaign director.

The state Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, on Thursday said the lawmaker was still in the custody of his abductors.

Soludo informed members of the Anambra State House of Assembly that efforts were being made to rescue the lawmaker.

The governor said: “I regret, however, that one of you, the member representing the good people of Aguata II Constituency in the House of Assembly (my own representative) – Hon. Okechukwu Okoye is still in the custody of the kidnappers.

“The security agencies are working very hard and around the clock to secure his freedom. God is on the throne and Anambra will win. Let me leave it at that.”