Engineer Accuses Officials Of Lagos Agency, LAWMA Of Bribery, Harassment

An engineer has accused officials of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) of allegedly harassing workers on his construction site.

In an account he sent to SaharaReporters, the engineer, who preferred to be anonymous, said the officials on illegal duty on Thursday afternoon stormed his building under construction at Gbangala, Lekki area of the state, requesting for bribes.

He added that workers at the construction company were told to stop work while an argument ensued between him and the LAWMA officials.

“Some LAWMA men came around my site today causing nuisance. They said they were here to charge us for the dirt on the site. This is a site still under construction.

“Using style to request for bribes or should I say money that’s not supposed to be paid to them? They are here for an illegal job. They were never here to park out dirt; the funniest part is that they came in the recent past and I asked for their leader’s name and used it as a signature and left.

“The last time; they were also here with guns and policemen; pointing at our workers to move out of the site, because we engineers were not on site that day.”