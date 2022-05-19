Governor Tambuwal Blames Ex-President Jonathan For Failing To Restructure Nigeria Before Handing Over

He said that Jonathan should have allowed the proper constitutional reforms during his tenure.

by Saharareporters, New York May 19, 2022

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has blamed former President, Goodluck Jonathan, for not allowing the amendment of the country's constitution on restructuring before handing overpower.

Jonathan served as President of Nigeria from 2010 to 2015, before losing the 2015 presidential election to Muhammadu Buhari.

Tambuwal, who is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, said that Jonathan should have allowed the proper constitutional reforms during his tenure.

He disclosed this on Thursday in Akure, Ondo state capital, while canvassing votes from the delegates of the PDP, ahead of its presidential primary.

Tambuwal, who was a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, noted that the various challenges, particularly insecurity, bedeviling the country would have been surmounted if Nigeria had been restructured.

He said, "I understand the debate about restructuring, the fiscal federalism, and the devolution of power. I know all of these issues and understand them very well.

"As Speaker of the House of Representatives, we attempted but unfortunately former President Goodluck Jonathan did not sign that constitutional amendment that could have possibly address some of these challenges being raised in terms of restructuring, devolution of power among others.” 

The Sokoto state governor observed that the current government of the All Progressives Congress, APC, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, had no road map for the progress of the country since its inception.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Nigerian Government Signs Terrorism, Money Laundering Bills Into Law
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Needs A Mother, So I Will Take Country As My Child – APC Female Presidential Aspirant
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics House Of Reps Caucus Urges Buhari Not To Further Delay Signing Electoral Act Amendment As President Goes On Condolence Visit To UAE
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Witnesses Confirm Amaechi's Presence During Kaduna Train Station Attack
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Politics JUNE 12 SPECIAL: What Our Parents Told Us About June 12 – Nigeria’s Young Generation
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Opinion Ezekwesili’s Disappointing Outing On Obasanjo And Corruption By Moses E. Ochonu
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Oyo Governor, Makinde Gifts 7 Vehicles To Judges, Says ‘They Are Brand New And Not Manufactured In Nigeria’
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News #JusticeForDeborah: European Union Mourns Sokoto Student Killed For Alleged Blasphemy, Calls For Justice
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Provide Details To Enable Us Rescue Your Father — IPOB Tells Nollywood Actor, Odoputa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights Putin’s Assault On Ukraine Is Tea Party Compared To Buhari’s Treatment Of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB – US Lawyer, Bruce Fein
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Signs Terrorism, Money Laundering Bills Into Law
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity David’s Murder: Tension In Lagos Posh Community, Lekki, As Residents Tighten Security Over Suspected Attack By Commercial Motorcyclists
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Needs A Mother, So I Will Take Country As My Child – APC Female Presidential Aspirant
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Efforts Ongoing To Rescue Abducted Anambra Lawmaker Despite Spending Three Days — Governor Soludo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Police Uncovered IPOB/ESN Shrine, ‘Arrested 7 Suspects, Live Python’ Used For Spiritual Fortification In Imo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education Top University, LAUTECH Shuns Ongoing ASUU Strike, Fixes May 26 For Resumption
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Abia State Shuts University Indefinitely As Students, Residents Protest Over Rising Attacks, Kidnappings
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Buhari Signs New Health Insurance Bill Into Law, Ends Old Scheme, NHIS
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad