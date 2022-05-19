Ibrahim Magu’s Promotion To AIG Doesn’t Free From Him From Prosecution – Police Affairs Minister, Dingyadi

The Nigerian government has said that the promotion of the former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of police (AIG) does not immune him from prosecution if found guilty by the panel probing him.

This was made known on Thursday in Abuja by the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi.

Ibrahim Magu

Speaking during the weekly ministerial briefing organised by the presidential communication team at the Presidential Villa, Dingyadi said that Magu’s promotion was an issue that should have been addressed by the Police Service Commission, who had the responsibility to conduct promotions of the police.

The minister said the promotion would not stop the investigation panel chaired by Justice Ayo Salami (retd) from completing their assignment accordingly.

Magu has been under investigation since July 2020, following allegations levelled against him by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has not attended to the report submitted by the Salami-led panel since November 2020.

On why the Police Service Commission promoted Magu when President Buhari had not acted on the recommendations of the panel, Dingyadi said, “This is an issue that should have been addressed by the Police Service Commission, who has the responsibility to conduct promotions of the police.”

“They are not here. And I am aware that the Police Service Commission is directly under the presidency. So, I cannot speak for them. But what I know is that Mr. Magu has already retired and that is what I can tell you now.”

Dingyadi however reemphasised that “The fact that he was promoted is a matter for the Police Commission to maybe throw more light on.

“I’m not aware of the position of the government on the report you are talking about and I think it is still under consideration. It doesn’t mean that when he retires, the laws will not catch up with him whenever he is found guilty. So, I think it’s not a finished business.”