#JusticeForDeborah: European Union Mourns Sokoto Student Killed For Alleged Blasphemy, Calls For Justice

The union made this known via a tweet on Wednesday, saying that the body is "still saddened by last week’s gruesome murder of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto."

by saharareporters, new york May 19, 2022

The European Union (EU) has expressed sadness over the gruesome killing of a Nigerian citizen, Deborah Samuel in Sokoto State.

The 27-member union also said "everything must be done to ensure the murderers are not only swiftly brought to justice, but that justice is done. Reoccurrence must also be prevented."

The 27-member union also said "everything must be done to ensure the murderers are not only swiftly brought to justice, but that justice is done. Reoccurrence must also be prevented."

The parents of the late Deborah Samuel of Shagari College of Education Sokoto, Sokoto State have described the death of their daughter as sad and painful, saying they have left her killers to God.

The remains of Deborah were laid to rest in her hometown, Tungan Magajiya in the Rijau Local Government Area of Niger State Saturday evening.

She was killed and set ablaze on Thursday by her fellow students for allegedly making a blasphemous statement on a WhatsApp group against Prophet Mohammad.

Reacting to the death of their daughter, the bereaved parents said they have nothing to say or do regarding the loss of their child, but have decided to leave everything in the hands of God.

Her father, Mr Emmanuel Garba, a security guard with the Niger State Water Works Cooperation at Tungan-Magajiya said, “We can’t say or do anything, except to take it easy as an act of God. We have left all to God, we have decided to take it like that.”

 

saharareporters, new york

