Nigeria Needs A Mother, So I Will Take Country As My Child – APC Female Presidential Aspirant

According to her, it is time for women to be at the helm of affairs in the country, as men who have been in power for over 40 years have not achieved much.

by Saharareporters, New York May 19, 2022

A female presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Uju Ken-Ohanenye, has said that she will take Nigeria as her child if elected as president because the country needs a mother.

Ken-Ohanenye made the statement during a press conference on Thursday in Abuja.

The legal luminary who is the only APC female presidential aspirant under the ruling party said, “The touch of a woman is lacking in the governance of this country, and the earlier the men dropped their ego and admit this fact, the better for us all.

“I will take Nigeria as my child, the country wants a mother and that is why I am in the race to bring in that mother’s touch that the country needs at this time. I have no godfather; all I have is Nigerians and am not going to back out of the race because of men, for I know I have the Nigerian electorate as my backbone.

“I am confident that Nigerians are tired of men being in positions of authority and they want a female to take over come 2023.”

“We cannot continue that way, a woman should be given a chance, we need a mother; that is what the country has been lacking,” she said.

Ken-Ohanenye promised to give 60 per cent of political appointments to women across the country and 40 percent to men if elected president in 2023. 

She further promised to prioritise the youths in her administration by creating an enabling environment for businesses to flourish.

According to the female aspirant, “I need a chance to prove how education and how important every Nigerian is, and I cannot get that chance without all of you.

“I believe that if you are shown how important you are by getting you involved in governance, and giving you an enabling environment to achieve your dreams, the sky would be our limit in this country and banditry and other illegalities will gradually come to an end.”

